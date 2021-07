Who is PC actor Brody Daniel Jillings and where have you seen him before

Coronation Street fans joked for a while that Craig Tinker appears to be the ONLY cop in Weatherfield. But he is expected to be joined by a colleague this week – and viewers will likely recognize him. PC Brody will hit the streets tonight (Monday) when James Bailey is arrested. The newcomer is played by Daniel Jillings who is no stranger to police work. READ MORE: Corrie and Emmerdale tease upcoming storylines with lives in danger and romances blossoming That’s because he’s been a cop in real life and has played one onscreen before. The week begins with viewers watching the officer approach James and his brother Michael test drive a sports car after James is offered a huge sum of money for his interview following his public outing. James asks PC Brody why he arrested them, and things quickly escalate as he arrests James for obstruction and handcuffs him. But in the middle of the arrest, James trips and injures his leg, just as PC Tinker comes around the corner to see James in agony.





Michael is immediately convinced that they are the victims of an unprovoked racist attack and later the siblings are shocked to discover that someone filmed their arrest and posted the video online. James and Michael finally decide to file a complaint with the police, of which PC Brody informs Craig. Then, while at the police station, PC Brody walks up to Craig and asks him not to mention the fact that he thought Jamess was driving well and didn’t justify being arrested.





Viewers will then be waiting to find out what Craig does. The former Greater Manchester Police Officer is best known for his role as Mick Cooper in the WWII movie Enemy Lines, opposite Ed Westwick and John Hannah. Daniel, born in Oldham, also appeared in Hollyoaks as Billy Parker, the TV series Prey as DC Gibbons Doctors and Casualty. This is also not his first time in Corrie as he appeared on the ITV soap opera in 2012 as PC Ashcroft.





Away from television, Daniel co-founded the children’s bereavement charity Once Upon a Smile in 2011 with Emmerdale star Danny Miller. In 2019, the charity opened Manchester’s first bereavement center dedicated to children, Sidley House. For the latest Manchester Evening News email updates, click here.

