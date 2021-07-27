SCVNews.com | Shooting this week in SCV: “The real husbands of Hollywood,” The Rookie “, 6 other productions

The Santa Claritas City Film Bureau reported eight productions shot in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday July 26 through Sunday August 1, 2021:

– Real Husbands of Hollywood, reality TV show

– Dollface TV Show

– The Rookie TV Show

– Mashas Game TV Show

– TV Show With Love

– TRVL RM advertising

– Bumar photo fixes

– Short film Carol, Roberta and Teri

Filming in Los Angeles County and the state of California was suspended in mid-March 2020 as health officials sought to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, 2020, LA County Public Health released a revised health ordinance, along with safety protocols, to allow the entertainment industry to reopen, which includes film and television production.

Santa Claritas’ fiscal year ended on June 30 and despite the three-month hiatus, the final numbers were still very strong. In fiscal year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, resulting in 1,249 film days and $ 30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This latest fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program has generated more than $ 30 million in estimated economic impact.

Shooting days and the economic benefits of filming which takes place on certified sound sets, which do not require a filming permit, are not included in the declared figures.

We are delighted to see productions returning to filming in our city, said Cameron Smyth, Santa Clarita City Councilor. The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sets, movie ranches and on location in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Over the past year, several productions have been based on movie ranches and film sets in Santa Clarita, including Bless This Mess, Goliath, Mayans MC, Good Trouble, NCIS, SWAT, 68 Whiskey, Party of Five and Holey Moley.

Other TV shows filmed on location in Santa Clarita last year included Seal Team, Reno 911, Space Force, This is Us, Homeland, Grays Anatomy, The Goldbergs, Masked Singer, and many more.

Several feature films have been shot in Santa Clarita, including Yes Day and The Outlaw Johnny Black, as well as dozens of national commercials ranging from McDonalds and Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is still one of the most filmed places in California as it offers thousands of movie-friendly locations that can double almost anywhere in the world, over 30 movie sets, over 10 movie ranches, one stop shopping Film Office, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing plus being located in the industry’s coveted 30-Mile area.

Several other factors contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s cinema incentive program and the Movie Ranch overlay area.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefited immensely from the California Film and Television Tax Credit program, as many approved projects have been and continue to be filmed locally in the region.

For more information on the dozen productions or shootings in Santa Clarita, visitFilmSantaClarita.comor contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For a preview of the set in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita film desk on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).