Sonakshi Sinha on his distances from the “Bollywood fanfare” and the choice of different projects





Courtesy: Instagram Actor Sonakshi Sinha certainly doesn’t need to be introduced. The actor has carved out an entire career over the years and is one of the most popular actors on the tour. However, the actor who started his career with masala boilers and went on to make many such films moved away from these commercial megafares quite a bit and chose many interesting projects, including a web series with Reema Kagti and a movie that also released on OTT. Talk about it at length with eTimes, Sinha first talked about doing the right job, “It was about doing the right job. There was no strategy there. At first, I had no intention of becoming an actress. , but when I did I decided to stick with my and did what I felt was right. Every step of the way was a learning experience. I learned everything about my job on the job. At that time, working with top actors taught me to respect my job and master my career. These films attracted audiences to me. I found the strength to take on a film through myself. It gave me a sense of responsibility, which has come in handy with movies like Akira and Noor. Reading good things about your efforts boosts your energy and gives you the momentum to keep going. decade later, I’m in a place where the filmmakers haven’t quite boxed or categorized me in any way. They approach me because I’m not s in parentheses, which is nice. “ Courtesy: Instagram Speaking of the interesting projects that lie ahead, Sinha said, “Once you start making movies that you are the protagonist of, you gain inexplicable power. It pushes you in a whole different direction and gives you a whole new perspective. there are so many powerful roles and so much to do today. I made these movies that had the scale, the songs and the costumes … I did everything else too. But now I I find myself in a space where I just play the roles I am naturally drawn to them. I gradually lean towards them because they seem closer to me and to what I love to do. I find myself pushed into a place where I’m looking for strong characters. It was liberating to do a web series in which I have a big role. I didn’t leave her because anyone would have grabbed it. I wanted to work with Reema Kagti. C was like shooting a long movie with two rs equalizers. In this case, even though the two directors have styles, they were always on the same page. n when we resumed after confinement, the team was on top of everything. “ Courtesy: Instagram Finally, speaking about another movie she signed with Riteish Deshmukh, she said: “It’s a horror comedy, that says it all! It’s a genre I’ve never been a part of before. and as someone who is terrified of watching horror movies, I was surprised how much the comedic element made me want to be a part of them. Said I wanted to be a part of the project as soon as I read the script. It’s a new and exciting premise for me and I’m really pissed off about it. “

