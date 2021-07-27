Manushi Chhillar has been in the headlines since winning the Ms. World contest in 2017. Her simple and effortless style is one of the reasons she is loved by all fashion gurus.

She uploaded a few snaps to her Instagram where she is seen wearing a white ensemble. She styled a white plunging neck bralette with white wide leg pants and a printed cape. The multicolored bohemian print cape was the star of the outfit. She looked amazing like never before in this new play by Rahul Mishra. She wore it with yellow peep toe heels. Her makeup was soft and fresh with waves on one side. Manushi displayed his toned medium riff with a delicate string.

Chhillar will make his Bollywood debut with the Yash Raj Films project, Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, an epic poem written in the BrajBhasha language about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king of the Chahamana dynasty. After several auditions and tracks, she was cast in the film as Princess of Kannauj, Sanyogita, the beloved wife of Prithviraj. She will play alongside Akshay Kumar, who will play the lead role Prithviraj.

The film was originally scheduled for release on Diwali in 2020, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, it was announced that the film will hit theaters on November 5, 2021, coinciding with Diwali.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Gives Glowing Statement In Brown As She Promotes Her Movie Mimi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.