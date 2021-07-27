Bachelorette stars and hosts talk about franchise changes ahead of finale – The Hollywood Reporter

The last season of The bachelorette, starring Katie Thurston, was filmed amid major franchise reviews, both from former host Chris Harrison and the history of race issues from the hit ABC series. As most Bachelor Nations know, Matt James’ historic season as the first Black Bachelor, which kicked off in January and on which Thurston was a nominee, was embroiled in controversy, including the race-insensitive past of his girlfriend, the apparent defense of Harrison in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, and promises from ABC and Warner Horizon producers to address the lack of diversity among franchise decision makers.

More than four months later, have those promises been kept?

“I certainly saw them making the changes that I would encourage, which is more diverse cast and more screen time for candidates who are BIPOC,” Thurston said. Hollywood reportr in his season Men say it all registration. “These changes are happening. Obviously there’s always room for improvement, but I feel like I’ve seen that with my season and these men who share their stories and spend that time on screen.

One of those stories was a conversation between fan favorite Andrew Spencer and Thurston about their potential future as an interracial couple and the challenges they would likely face in the future, a rare moment of real trouble that has rarely been seen. seen on the franchise.

” No matter if [next season’s lead] Michele [Young] was our Bachelorette or Katie, I was still going to bring uncomfortable conversations. We were going through something in the real world that we hadn’t seen in a while, and I’m sick of it being an uncomfortable conversation and just not a regular conversation, ”Spencer said, also speaking to THR at check-in. “I have had interracial relationships that have led me to have these conversations and I also have friends who have had these experiences.”

Competitor Tre Cooper said looking back at that conversation “was huge. As a black man, I appreciate him having this conversation so much because I grew up in rural Georgia, it’s something that I had to deal with as well. Race relations, even in 21, is something that is not respected and well received by everyone.

Cooper continued, “It was an important conversation for everyone to see. We are progressing as a nation and as a show, but there is still room to grow. The fact that we are having these difficult conversations is certainly a good step. “

Another big step was bringing in former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe in an accommodation capacity to fill the role of Harrison, after the longtime host apologized for his ignorance in defending the behavior. Rachael Kirkconnell’s past offensive racist, embarked on an anti-racism path and took a hiatus that turned into a permanent leave from the franchise; the duo are in talks to return for Young’s season this fall as well, a source notes at Hollywood journalist. Adams, who ran the show in 2020 as the franchise’s first black and Latin star, spoke out during the upheaval earlier this year, noting in an Instagram video how “things that came to light in the Bachelor last week’s franchise just opened her eyes, “leaving her” really hurt, disappointed and confused in the face of racing ignorance. “

Now, in a leading role on the show, “I think we’re seeing, I don’t know, a really open-minded production. I just feel like they’re open to change and all the inclusiveness that’s happening these days, and even Kaitlyn and I are here, ”Adams said. THR. “There are so many different things going on just to make everyone feel welcome, and I can’t wait to see where Michelle’s season goes.”

Bristowe added, “I think we’re seeing these changes that we all wanted to see within the franchise, and again, having two hostesses and having some important conversations that they might not have had in the past.” . As long as they continue in this right direction, we are happy to be a part of it.

“Nothing happens overnight, but it does,” Adams replied. While the castings for the past few seasons have been increasingly diverse, with more color tracks than ever before, no other changes have yet been announced for Young’s season, including no member announcements so far. BIPOC added to the ranks of executive producers. The ABC and Warner Horizon March statement promised: “As we continue the dialogue on achieving greater equity and The single person franchise, we are committed to improving the BIPOC representation of our team, including among executive producers, ”but did not provide an exact timeline.

However, Cooper says of the production team working with the cast, “It was really nice to see me portrayed in the producers – they weren’t all white male producers. We’ve seen women, we’ve seen women of color, and I think it’s beautiful, ”with Adams and Bristowe in the role of host. “I think it was also amazing that you don’t always have to have a white man to do the job for it to be a job well done.”

In fact, this season’s contestants appear to be some of the closest in franchise history, which they credit the producers for looking more carefully and picking a good bunch of men.

“The producers did an amazing job, some of the most amazing guys I’ve ever met in my life,” said Connor Brennan, who also shouted at those behind the scenes for bringing in Emmanuel Acho to host. March’s After the final rose, closing Matt James’ season with a head-on approach to racial issues. “It was one of the things that changed the life of [the show], too, got to know these amazing humans alongside Katie.

Thurston was named The Bachelorette shortly after it was announced that Harrison would not be returning to host the show’s 17th season; a series of guest hosts, including David Spade, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess, will also take over for him this summer Baccalaureate in Paradise, following the official severing of Harrison’s ties to the franchise.

At the start of his season, Thurston said THR that in becoming the leader during a time of such turbulence, “I had my own concerns,” after watching the controversy unfold and seeing former competitors speak out on systemic race issues within the franchise. “I wanted my experience to be true to myself and great for the men who joined me as well as for Bachelor Nation. And I think it was really taken into consideration and worked on. I expressed what I wanted with my journey, and I think I was listened to.

The bachelorette Season 17 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, featuring Baccalaureate in paradise back on August 16.