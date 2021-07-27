Entertainment
Winners: 2021 Los Angeles Space Emmy Awards
The 2021 Los Angeles Space EmmyAwards were presented on Tv Academy’s Emmys.com/LA this weekend.
A complete record of the winners of these 12-month Los Angeles Space Emmy Award, as compiled by impartial accounting firm Ernst & Younger LLP, is on line.
Award-winning Spectrum Information 1 reporter Giselle Fernndez hosted the 12-month awards ceremony for Tv Academy, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. The live broadcast ceremony honored regionally produced applications in the Dwell and Breaking Information Protection, Crime and Social Points, Tradition and Historical past, the Arts, Human Curiosity, Sports Activities, and the Atmosphere classes.
Several local personalities, journalists and presenters presented the awards classes that year, including: host Giselle Fernndez (Spectrum Information 1), Carrlyn Bathe (FOX Sports West), Mike Bresnahan (Spectrum SportsNet / LA ), Enrique Chiabra (Telemundo / KVEA), Allie Clifton (Spectrum SportsNet / LA), Suzanna Guzmn (KCET / PBS SoCal), Pat Harvey (CBS2 and KCAL9), Elex Michaelson (FOX11 / KTTV), Lu Parker (KTLA5), Yarel Ramos (Univision / KMEX), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel), Melvin Robert (Spectrum 1 Information), Marla Tellez (FOX11 / KTTV), Gabriela Teissier (Univision / KMEX) and Colleen Williams (NBC4).
LA CityView Media Group received the Los Angeles Space Emmy Governors Award 2021, for its past three years and critical hiding information to Angelenos and Southern Californians, with particular recognition for its service offering. all retailer information about the native space.
The Los Angeles Space Emmys were made potential by TV Academy sponsors FIJI Water, Ketel One, Kia America, PEOPLE journal, Sterling Vineyards and United Airways.
Mitch Waldow is vice president of Los Angeles Space, a member of the government academies committee. Paul Button and Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh are the Los Angeles Space Governors.
And the winners are:
LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNPLANNED NEWS EVENT
FURY FOR JUSTICE, KVEA
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS
KOBE FOREVER, KVEA
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS PROGRAMMING
KOBE BRYANT PRE-GAME CEREMONY, Spectrum SportsNet
ENTERTAINMENT
LA TABLE RONDE DES EMMYS: SHOWRUNNERS (LA TIMES ENVELOPE ROUNDTABLE), Spectrum Information 1
Chris Argentieri, government producer
James Novogrod, government producer
Denise Callahan, government co-producer
John McCutchen, co-government producer
Julia Turner, government co-producer
Alison Brower, Co-Government Producer
Elena Nelson Howe, Co-Government Producer
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, government co-producer
Dakota Ornelas, Affiliate Producer
Cienna Davis, Affiliate Producer
LZ Granderson, Digital Camera Expertise
José Soriano, director
Mark Potts, editor
Cody Long, editor
Amy King, supervising producer
Steven Banks, supervising producer
Ken Kwok, supervising producer
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS HISTORY
GOOD MEDICINE (FACEISM) (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM), ABC7
David Ono, producer, journalist, author
Jeff MacIntyre, Digital Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
CHARACTERISTIC SEGMENT
THE ART OF CATRINES KVEA (FULL ACCESS LOS ANGELES), KVEA
Amaya Pinto Fernandez, producer
Mario Marval, editor
Alejandro Chipana, Digital Camera
Armida Mier, Affiliate Producer, On-Digital Camera Expertise
Claudia Uballez, Affiliate Producer
ARTS
LIGHT AND SPACE (ARTBOUND), KCET
Juan Devis, government producer
Sue Ding, director, producer
Travis LaBella, Cinematographer, Producer
Jacqueline Reyno, producer
Angela Boisvert, co-producer
Matthew Crotty, co-producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Affiliate Producer
Collin Davis, Editor-in-Chief
SPORTS NEWS HISTORY
LIFE ON A SKATEBOARD (UNIVISION 34 NEWS AT A TIME), KMEX
Diana Alvarado, presenter, journalist
Juan Hernandez, Digital Camera, Editor
Silvia Alvarez, producer
SPORTS SERIES NEWS
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK, KVEA
SPORTS TEASE
LAKERS RETURN WITHOUT KOBE, Spectrum SportsNet
Henry Glassner, producer
Reshad Bahadori, editor-in-chief
SPORTS CHARACTERISTICS
VIN SCULLY NARRATES HOME (FOX11 SPORTS WRAP), KTTV-TV
Peter Wilgoren, government producer
Luc Alexander Nixon Jr, editor
NEW CRIME / SOCIAL ISSUES
GABRIEL FERNANDEZ (TESTIMONIAL AT 5:00 PM), ABC7
Miriam Hernandez, journalist
Lisa Bartley, producer
Marcos Pallares, editor
CRIME / SOCIAL PROBLEMS
FIRE FIGHTER STATION 9 (CONNECTED TO SOCIAL), KCET
Robert McDonnell, supervising producer
Karen Foshay, government producer
Gina Pollack, producer
Michael Ray, Cinematographer
Andy Viner, Editor-in-Chief
INFORMATION SEGMENT
MY CHILDREN CANNOT BREATHE: HOW SOUTH AFRICAN COAL MINES POLLUTE THE AIR (EARTH FOCUS), KCET
Juan Devis, government producer
Nicky Milne, government producer, producer
Jon Christensen, producer
Matthew Crotty, government producer
Kim Spencer, government producer
STORY OF INVESTIGATION
CRONY CONTRACTS (FOX 11 NEWS AT 10PM), KTTV-TV
Bill Melugin, journalist
Luc Nixon, editor
Sam Dubin, Digital Camera
SPORTS SERIES PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)
SPORTSNET LAKERS ACCESS, Spectrum SportsNet
*********
LAFC PRE-GAME SHOW, LAFC
SPORTING SERIES PROGRAMMING (POSITIVE)
BEHIND THE SCENES: DODGERS, Spectrum SportsNet LA
LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE
LAKERS OF LOS ANGELES AGAINST. BLAZERS PORTLAND TRAIL, Spectrum SportsNet
SPECIAL SPORT
LEAVE A LEGACY: LAKER SEASON 2019-2020, Spectrum SportsNet
MESSAGE OF PUBLIC INTEREST
THE RISK IS REAL: CIRO MURGUITIO, LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, government producer
Carla Carlini, government producer
Inexperienced Judith, Government Producer
Naibe Reynoso, producer
Miguel Torres, Digital Camera
Alejandro Galvan, editor
Joe McDonald, producer
NEWS SERIES
FACISM, ABC7
CULTURE / HISTORY
ARCHITECT OF HOLLYWOODS: THE STORY OF PAUL R. WILLIAMS, PBS SoCal
Michelle Merker, government producer
Courtney B. Vance, On-Digital Camera Expertise
Royal Kennedy Rodgers, director, producer, writer
Kathy McCampbell Vance, director, producer
George Artope, editor
John Simmons, Digital Camera
Niki Alilovic, affiliate producer
Shirlyn A. Cesar, Affiliate Producer
ART / CULTURAL / HISTORY NEWS HISTORY
LATINOS AND THE VINCOLA INDUSTRY (NEW UNIVISION 34 IN LAS SEIS), KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Digital Camera, Editor, Producer
Norma Roque, journalist
LOCAL COLOR
THE NEW SOUND OF THE WEST COAST: A LEGACY OF JAZZ (ARTBOUND), KCET
Sandrine Orabona, director, producer
Juan Devis, government producer
Alejandro Cohen, producer
Mark Frosty McNeill, producer
Jacqueline Reyno, producer
Anke Thommen, producer
Angela Boisvert, co-producer
Matthew Crotty, co-producer
Mark Petersen, Cinematographer
Jonathan Adé, editor-in-chief
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Affiliate Producer
NEWS ON THE HUMAN INTEREST
LATENT THREAT (UNIVISION 34 NEWS AT SIX), KMEX
Claudia Botero, producer, journalist
Andres Bonilla, Digital Camera, Editor
MUSICAL COMPOSITION
TENDING NATURE: PRESERVING THE KCET DESERT WITH THE NATIVE AMERICAN LAND CONSERVANCY, KCET
Marcus Bagala, composer
Mark Baechle, composer
INFORMATION SERIES (OVER 50% REMOTE)
I WAS THERE, KCET
Karen Foshay, government producer, producer
Michael Ray, editor, producer
Tori Edgar, producer
INFORMATION SERIES (OVER 50% STUDIO)
ACCESSORIES IN ONE MINUTE: ELECTION 2020, KCET
Karen Foshay, producer, author
Robert McDonnell, producer
Angela Boisvert, producer
Henry Cram, producer
Leyna Nguyen, host
NEW COMPANIES / CONSUMER
UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD (CBS2 / KCAL9 NEWS AT 4 PM AND 8 PM), CBS2 / KCAL9
Kristine Lazar, producer, journalist
Arie Thanasoulis, Digital Camera, Editor
SHORT PROMO NEWS / UPDATE
PACIFIC PROTEST, KVEA
Mario Del Olmo, producer, writer
Timothy Paine, Editor-in-Chief
SHORT PROMO SPORTS
FANS AND LAKER RESILIENCE, Spectrum SportsNet
Enrique Adnez, Digital Camera, Director, Editor
Pablo Bujosa Rodrguez, producer
EDUCATION / INFORMATION
YOUNG WOMEN ON THE RISE (GLOBAL MOSAIC), KCET
Kim Spencer, government producer, producer
Patsy Northcutt, producer, director
Liz Canning, director, producer, writer, editor
INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING
CALIFORNIA COAST: SIGHT, SCENT AND SOUND OF THE OCEAN, KCET
Thomas Rigler, director, government producer
Deborah Zeitman, editor
ENVIRONMENT NEWS HISTORY
OCEANA TRASH (YOUR MORNING NEWS), Spectrum Information 1
Sarah Pilla, journalist
HEALTH / SCIENCE NEWS
HIROSHIMA: WHEN SCIENCE AND ANGER MEET ABC7 (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM), ABC7
David Ono, producer, journalist, author
Jeff MacIntyre, Digital Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
DAILY REGULAR MORNING BROADCAST: 4:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
KTLA5 NEWS AT 7AM, KTLA5
DAILY REGULAR DAY BROADCAST: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
NEWS TELEMUNDO 52 AT 6 PM, KVEA
DAILY EVENING REGULAR BROADCAST: 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.
KTLA5 NEWS AT 10PM, KTLA5
For additional data, visit Emmys.com.
