Winners: 2021 Los Angeles Space Emmy Awards





The 2021 Los Angeles Space EmmyAwards were presented on Tv Academy’s Emmys.com/LA this weekend. A complete record of the winners of these 12-month Los Angeles Space Emmy Award, as compiled by impartial accounting firm Ernst & Younger LLP, is on line. Award-winning Spectrum Information 1 reporter Giselle Fernndez hosted the 12-month awards ceremony for Tv Academy, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. The live broadcast ceremony honored regionally produced applications in the Dwell and Breaking Information Protection, Crime and Social Points, Tradition and Historical past, the Arts, Human Curiosity, Sports Activities, and the Atmosphere classes. Several local personalities, journalists and presenters presented the awards classes that year, including: host Giselle Fernndez (Spectrum Information 1), Carrlyn Bathe (FOX Sports West), Mike Bresnahan (Spectrum SportsNet / LA ), Enrique Chiabra (Telemundo / KVEA), Allie Clifton (Spectrum SportsNet / LA), Suzanna Guzmn (KCET / PBS SoCal), Pat Harvey (CBS2 and KCAL9), Elex Michaelson (FOX11 / KTTV), Lu Parker (KTLA5), Yarel Ramos (Univision / KMEX), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel), Melvin Robert (Spectrum 1 Information), Marla Tellez (FOX11 / KTTV), Gabriela Teissier (Univision / KMEX) and Colleen Williams (NBC4). LA CityView Media Group received the Los Angeles Space Emmy Governors Award 2021, for its past three years and critical hiding information to Angelenos and Southern Californians, with particular recognition for its service offering. all retailer information about the native space. The Los Angeles Space Emmys were made potential by TV Academy sponsors FIJI Water, Ketel One, Kia America, PEOPLE journal, Sterling Vineyards and United Airways. Mitch Waldow is vice president of Los Angeles Space, a member of the government academies committee. Paul Button and Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh are the Los Angeles Space Governors. And the winners are: LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNPLANNED NEWS EVENT FURY FOR JUSTICE, KVEA LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS KOBE FOREVER, KVEA LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS PROGRAMMING KOBE BRYANT PRE-GAME CEREMONY, Spectrum SportsNet ENTERTAINMENT LA TABLE RONDE DES EMMYS: SHOWRUNNERS (LA TIMES ENVELOPE ROUNDTABLE), Spectrum Information 1 Chris Argentieri, government producer James Novogrod, government producer Denise Callahan, government co-producer John McCutchen, co-government producer Julia Turner, government co-producer Alison Brower, Co-Government Producer Elena Nelson Howe, Co-Government Producer Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, government co-producer Dakota Ornelas, Affiliate Producer Cienna Davis, Affiliate Producer LZ Granderson, Digital Camera Expertise José Soriano, director Mark Potts, editor Cody Long, editor Amy King, supervising producer Steven Banks, supervising producer Ken Kwok, supervising producer ENTERTAINMENT NEWS HISTORY GOOD MEDICINE (FACEISM) (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM), ABC7 David Ono, producer, journalist, author Jeff MacIntyre, Digital Camera, Co-Producer, Editor CHARACTERISTIC SEGMENT THE ART OF CATRINES KVEA (FULL ACCESS LOS ANGELES), KVEA Amaya Pinto Fernandez, producer Mario Marval, editor Alejandro Chipana, Digital Camera Armida Mier, Affiliate Producer, On-Digital Camera Expertise Claudia Uballez, Affiliate Producer ARTS LIGHT AND SPACE (ARTBOUND), KCET Juan Devis, government producer Sue Ding, director, producer Travis LaBella, Cinematographer, Producer Jacqueline Reyno, producer Angela Boisvert, co-producer Matthew Crotty, co-producer Amanda Marie Pinedo, Affiliate Producer Collin Davis, Editor-in-Chief SPORTS NEWS HISTORY LIFE ON A SKATEBOARD (UNIVISION 34 NEWS AT A TIME), KMEX Diana Alvarado, presenter, journalist Juan Hernandez, Digital Camera, Editor Silvia Alvarez, producer SPORTS SERIES NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK, KVEA SPORTS TEASE LAKERS RETURN WITHOUT KOBE, Spectrum SportsNet Henry Glassner, producer Reshad Bahadori, editor-in-chief SPORTS CHARACTERISTICS VIN SCULLY NARRATES HOME (FOX11 SPORTS WRAP), KTTV-TV Peter Wilgoren, government producer Luc Alexander Nixon Jr, editor NEW CRIME / SOCIAL ISSUES GABRIEL FERNANDEZ (TESTIMONIAL AT 5:00 PM), ABC7 Miriam Hernandez, journalist Lisa Bartley, producer Marcos Pallares, editor CRIME / SOCIAL PROBLEMS FIRE FIGHTER STATION 9 (CONNECTED TO SOCIAL), KCET Robert McDonnell, supervising producer Karen Foshay, government producer Gina Pollack, producer Michael Ray, Cinematographer Andy Viner, Editor-in-Chief INFORMATION SEGMENT MY CHILDREN CANNOT BREATHE: HOW SOUTH AFRICAN COAL MINES POLLUTE THE AIR (EARTH FOCUS), KCET Juan Devis, government producer Nicky Milne, government producer, producer Jon Christensen, producer Matthew Crotty, government producer Kim Spencer, government producer STORY OF INVESTIGATION CRONY CONTRACTS (FOX 11 NEWS AT 10PM), KTTV-TV Bill Melugin, journalist Luc Nixon, editor Sam Dubin, Digital Camera SPORTS SERIES PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST) SPORTSNET LAKERS ACCESS, Spectrum SportsNet ********* LAFC PRE-GAME SHOW, LAFC SPORTING SERIES PROGRAMMING (POSITIVE) BEHIND THE SCENES: DODGERS, Spectrum SportsNet LA LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE LAKERS OF LOS ANGELES AGAINST. BLAZERS PORTLAND TRAIL, Spectrum SportsNet SPECIAL SPORT LEAVE A LEGACY: LAKER SEASON 2019-2020, Spectrum SportsNet MESSAGE OF PUBLIC INTEREST THE RISK IS REAL: CIRO MURGUITIO, LA County Channel Lennie LaGuire, government producer Carla Carlini, government producer Inexperienced Judith, Government Producer Naibe Reynoso, producer Miguel Torres, Digital Camera Alejandro Galvan, editor Joe McDonald, producer NEWS SERIES FACISM, ABC7 CULTURE / HISTORY ARCHITECT OF HOLLYWOODS: THE STORY OF PAUL R. WILLIAMS, PBS SoCal Michelle Merker, government producer Courtney B. Vance, On-Digital Camera Expertise Royal Kennedy Rodgers, director, producer, writer Kathy McCampbell Vance, director, producer George Artope, editor John Simmons, Digital Camera Niki Alilovic, affiliate producer Shirlyn A. Cesar, Affiliate Producer ART / CULTURAL / HISTORY NEWS HISTORY LATINOS AND THE VINCOLA INDUSTRY (NEW UNIVISION 34 IN LAS SEIS), KMEX Andres Fernando Pruna, Digital Camera, Editor, Producer Norma Roque, journalist LOCAL COLOR THE NEW SOUND OF THE WEST COAST: A LEGACY OF JAZZ (ARTBOUND), KCET Sandrine Orabona, director, producer Juan Devis, government producer Alejandro Cohen, producer Mark Frosty McNeill, producer Jacqueline Reyno, producer Anke Thommen, producer Angela Boisvert, co-producer Matthew Crotty, co-producer Mark Petersen, Cinematographer Jonathan Adé, editor-in-chief Amanda Marie Pinedo, Affiliate Producer NEWS ON THE HUMAN INTEREST LATENT THREAT (UNIVISION 34 NEWS AT SIX), KMEX Claudia Botero, producer, journalist Andres Bonilla, Digital Camera, Editor MUSICAL COMPOSITION TENDING NATURE: PRESERVING THE KCET DESERT WITH THE NATIVE AMERICAN LAND CONSERVANCY, KCET Marcus Bagala, composer Mark Baechle, composer INFORMATION SERIES (OVER 50% REMOTE) I WAS THERE, KCET Karen Foshay, government producer, producer Michael Ray, editor, producer Tori Edgar, producer INFORMATION SERIES (OVER 50% STUDIO) ACCESSORIES IN ONE MINUTE: ELECTION 2020, KCET Karen Foshay, producer, author Robert McDonnell, producer Angela Boisvert, producer Henry Cram, producer Leyna Nguyen, host NEW COMPANIES / CONSUMER UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD (CBS2 / KCAL9 NEWS AT 4 PM AND 8 PM), CBS2 / KCAL9 Kristine Lazar, producer, journalist Arie Thanasoulis, Digital Camera, Editor SHORT PROMO NEWS / UPDATE PACIFIC PROTEST, KVEA Mario Del Olmo, producer, writer Timothy Paine, Editor-in-Chief SHORT PROMO SPORTS FANS AND LAKER RESILIENCE, Spectrum SportsNet Enrique Adnez, Digital Camera, Director, Editor Pablo Bujosa Rodrguez, producer EDUCATION / INFORMATION YOUNG WOMEN ON THE RISE (GLOBAL MOSAIC), KCET Kim Spencer, government producer, producer Patsy Northcutt, producer, director Liz Canning, director, producer, writer, editor INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING CALIFORNIA COAST: SIGHT, SCENT AND SOUND OF THE OCEAN, KCET Thomas Rigler, director, government producer Deborah Zeitman, editor ENVIRONMENT NEWS HISTORY OCEANA TRASH (YOUR MORNING NEWS), Spectrum Information 1 Sarah Pilla, journalist HEALTH / SCIENCE NEWS HIROSHIMA: WHEN SCIENCE AND ANGER MEET ABC7 (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM), ABC7 David Ono, producer, journalist, author Jeff MacIntyre, Digital Camera, Co-Producer, Editor DAILY REGULAR MORNING BROADCAST: 4:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. KTLA5 NEWS AT 7AM, KTLA5 DAILY REGULAR DAY BROADCAST: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. NEWS TELEMUNDO 52 AT 6 PM, KVEA DAILY EVENING REGULAR BROADCAST: 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. KTLA5 NEWS AT 10PM, KTLA5 For additional data, visit Emmys.com.

