Winners: 2021 Los Angeles Space Emmy Awards

los angeles area emmys, 2021 winners

The 2021 Los Angeles Space EmmyAwards were presented on Tv Academy’s Emmys.com/LA this weekend.

A complete record of the winners of these 12-month Los Angeles Space Emmy Award, as compiled by impartial accounting firm Ernst & Younger LLP, is on line.

Award-winning Spectrum Information 1 reporter Giselle Fernndez hosted the 12-month awards ceremony for Tv Academy, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. The live broadcast ceremony honored regionally produced applications in the Dwell and Breaking Information Protection, Crime and Social Points, Tradition and Historical past, the Arts, Human Curiosity, Sports Activities, and the Atmosphere classes.

Several local personalities, journalists and presenters presented the awards classes that year, including: host Giselle Fernndez (Spectrum Information 1), Carrlyn Bathe (FOX Sports West), Mike Bresnahan (Spectrum SportsNet / LA ), Enrique Chiabra (Telemundo / KVEA), Allie Clifton (Spectrum SportsNet / LA), Suzanna Guzmn (KCET / PBS SoCal), Pat Harvey (CBS2 and KCAL9), Elex Michaelson (FOX11 / KTTV), Lu Parker (KTLA5), Yarel Ramos (Univision / KMEX), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel), Melvin Robert (Spectrum 1 Information), Marla Tellez (FOX11 / KTTV), Gabriela Teissier (Univision / KMEX) and Colleen Williams (NBC4).

LA CityView Media Group received the Los Angeles Space Emmy Governors Award 2021, for its past three years and critical hiding information to Angelenos and Southern Californians, with particular recognition for its service offering. all retailer information about the native space.

The Los Angeles Space Emmys were made potential by TV Academy sponsors FIJI Water, Ketel One, Kia America, PEOPLE journal, Sterling Vineyards and United Airways.

Mitch Waldow is vice president of Los Angeles Space, a member of the government academies committee. Paul Button and Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh are the Los Angeles Space Governors.

And the winners are:

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNPLANNED NEWS EVENT

FURY FOR JUSTICE, KVEA

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS

KOBE FOREVER, KVEA

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS PROGRAMMING

KOBE BRYANT PRE-GAME CEREMONY, Spectrum SportsNet

ENTERTAINMENT

LA TABLE RONDE DES EMMYS: SHOWRUNNERS (LA TIMES ENVELOPE ROUNDTABLE), Spectrum Information 1

Chris Argentieri, government producer

James Novogrod, government producer

Denise Callahan, government co-producer

John McCutchen, co-government producer

Julia Turner, government co-producer

Alison Brower, Co-Government Producer

Elena Nelson Howe, Co-Government Producer

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, government co-producer

Dakota Ornelas, Affiliate Producer

Cienna Davis, Affiliate Producer

LZ Granderson, Digital Camera Expertise

José Soriano, director

Mark Potts, editor

Cody Long, editor

Amy King, supervising producer

Steven Banks, supervising producer

Ken Kwok, supervising producer

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS HISTORY

GOOD MEDICINE (FACEISM) (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM), ABC7

David Ono, producer, journalist, author

Jeff MacIntyre, Digital Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

CHARACTERISTIC SEGMENT

THE ART OF CATRINES KVEA (FULL ACCESS LOS ANGELES), KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, producer

Mario Marval, editor

Alejandro Chipana, Digital Camera

Armida Mier, Affiliate Producer, On-Digital Camera Expertise

Claudia Uballez, Affiliate Producer

ARTS

LIGHT AND SPACE (ARTBOUND), KCET

Juan Devis, government producer

Sue Ding, director, producer

Travis LaBella, Cinematographer, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, producer

Angela Boisvert, co-producer

Matthew Crotty, co-producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Affiliate Producer

Collin Davis, Editor-in-Chief

SPORTS NEWS HISTORY

LIFE ON A SKATEBOARD (UNIVISION 34 NEWS AT A TIME), KMEX

Diana Alvarado, presenter, journalist

Juan Hernandez, Digital Camera, Editor

Silvia Alvarez, producer

SPORTS SERIES NEWS

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK, KVEA

SPORTS TEASE

LAKERS RETURN WITHOUT KOBE, Spectrum SportsNet

Henry Glassner, producer

Reshad Bahadori, editor-in-chief

SPORTS CHARACTERISTICS

VIN SCULLY NARRATES HOME (FOX11 SPORTS WRAP), KTTV-TV

Peter Wilgoren, government producer

Luc Alexander Nixon Jr, editor

NEW CRIME / SOCIAL ISSUES

GABRIEL FERNANDEZ (TESTIMONIAL AT 5:00 PM), ABC7

Miriam Hernandez, journalist

Lisa Bartley, producer

Marcos Pallares, editor

CRIME / SOCIAL PROBLEMS

FIRE FIGHTER STATION 9 (CONNECTED TO SOCIAL), KCET

Robert McDonnell, supervising producer

Karen Foshay, government producer

Gina Pollack, producer

Michael Ray, Cinematographer

Andy Viner, Editor-in-Chief

INFORMATION SEGMENT

MY CHILDREN CANNOT BREATHE: HOW SOUTH AFRICAN COAL MINES POLLUTE THE AIR (EARTH FOCUS), KCET

Juan Devis, government producer

Nicky Milne, government producer, producer

Jon Christensen, producer

Matthew Crotty, government producer

Kim Spencer, government producer

STORY OF INVESTIGATION

CRONY CONTRACTS (FOX 11 NEWS AT 10PM), KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, journalist

Luc Nixon, editor

Sam Dubin, Digital Camera

SPORTS SERIES PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

SPORTSNET LAKERS ACCESS, Spectrum SportsNet

*********

LAFC PRE-GAME SHOW, LAFC

SPORTING SERIES PROGRAMMING (POSITIVE)

BEHIND THE SCENES: DODGERS, Spectrum SportsNet LA

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

LAKERS OF LOS ANGELES AGAINST. BLAZERS PORTLAND TRAIL, Spectrum SportsNet

SPECIAL SPORT

LEAVE A LEGACY: LAKER SEASON 2019-2020, Spectrum SportsNet

MESSAGE OF PUBLIC INTEREST

THE RISK IS REAL: CIRO MURGUITIO, LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, government producer

Carla Carlini, government producer

Inexperienced Judith, Government Producer

Naibe Reynoso, producer

Miguel Torres, Digital Camera

Alejandro Galvan, editor

Joe McDonald, producer

NEWS SERIES

FACISM, ABC7

CULTURE / HISTORY

ARCHITECT OF HOLLYWOODS: THE STORY OF PAUL R. WILLIAMS, PBS SoCal

Michelle Merker, government producer

Courtney B. Vance, On-Digital Camera Expertise

Royal Kennedy Rodgers, director, producer, writer

Kathy McCampbell Vance, director, producer

George Artope, editor

John Simmons, Digital Camera

Niki Alilovic, affiliate producer

Shirlyn A. Cesar, Affiliate Producer

ART / CULTURAL / HISTORY NEWS HISTORY

LATINOS AND THE VINCOLA INDUSTRY (NEW UNIVISION 34 IN LAS SEIS), KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Digital Camera, Editor, Producer

Norma Roque, journalist

LOCAL COLOR

THE NEW SOUND OF THE WEST COAST: A LEGACY OF JAZZ (ARTBOUND), KCET

Sandrine Orabona, director, producer

Juan Devis, government producer

Alejandro Cohen, producer

Mark Frosty McNeill, producer

Jacqueline Reyno, producer

Anke Thommen, producer

Angela Boisvert, co-producer

Matthew Crotty, co-producer

Mark Petersen, Cinematographer

Jonathan Adé, editor-in-chief

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Affiliate Producer

NEWS ON THE HUMAN INTEREST

LATENT THREAT (UNIVISION 34 NEWS AT SIX), KMEX

Claudia Botero, producer, journalist

Andres Bonilla, Digital Camera, Editor

MUSICAL COMPOSITION

TENDING NATURE: PRESERVING THE KCET DESERT WITH THE NATIVE AMERICAN LAND CONSERVANCY, KCET

Marcus Bagala, composer

Mark Baechle, composer

INFORMATION SERIES (OVER 50% REMOTE)

I WAS THERE, KCET

Karen Foshay, government producer, producer

Michael Ray, editor, producer

Tori Edgar, producer

INFORMATION SERIES (OVER 50% STUDIO)

ACCESSORIES IN ONE MINUTE: ELECTION 2020, KCET

Karen Foshay, producer, author

Robert McDonnell, producer

Angela Boisvert, producer

Henry Cram, producer

Leyna Nguyen, host

NEW COMPANIES / CONSUMER

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD (CBS2 / KCAL9 NEWS AT 4 PM AND 8 PM), CBS2 / KCAL9

Kristine Lazar, producer, journalist

Arie Thanasoulis, Digital Camera, Editor

SHORT PROMO NEWS / UPDATE

PACIFIC PROTEST, KVEA

Mario Del Olmo, producer, writer

Timothy Paine, Editor-in-Chief

SHORT PROMO SPORTS

FANS AND LAKER RESILIENCE, Spectrum SportsNet

Enrique Adnez, Digital Camera, Director, Editor

Pablo Bujosa Rodrguez, producer

EDUCATION / INFORMATION

YOUNG WOMEN ON THE RISE (GLOBAL MOSAIC), KCET

Kim Spencer, government producer, producer

Patsy Northcutt, producer, director

Liz Canning, director, producer, writer, editor

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

CALIFORNIA COAST: SIGHT, SCENT AND SOUND OF THE OCEAN, KCET

Thomas Rigler, director, government producer

Deborah Zeitman, editor

ENVIRONMENT NEWS HISTORY

OCEANA TRASH (YOUR MORNING NEWS), Spectrum Information 1

Sarah Pilla, journalist

HEALTH / SCIENCE NEWS

HIROSHIMA: WHEN SCIENCE AND ANGER MEET ABC7 (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM), ABC7

David Ono, producer, journalist, author

Jeff MacIntyre, Digital Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

DAILY REGULAR MORNING BROADCAST: 4:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

KTLA5 NEWS AT 7AM, KTLA5

DAILY REGULAR DAY BROADCAST: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

NEWS TELEMUNDO 52 AT 6 PM, KVEA

DAILY EVENING REGULAR BROADCAST: 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.

KTLA5 NEWS AT 10PM, KTLA5

For additional data, visit Emmys.com.

