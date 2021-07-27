Actor Ipeelie Ootoova brings the hunter to life in AMC + miniseries

A new miniseries debuted on US streaming service AMC + and Nunavummiuq actor Ipeelie Ootoova has a role.

He appears as the character Urgang in the story’s fifth episode, a grim drama about an 1850s arctic whaling expedition.

He’s a hunter, Ootoova said of Urgang. He’s sort of a hero for the main character. He saved the lives of the main characters,

The pilot made his US debut on July 15. Nunavummiut and others across the country will have to wait until September to watch it on a Canadian channel.

Ootoova, who grew up in Pond Inlet but has lived in Cambridge Bay for several years with her common-law partner Sarah Jancke, auditioned remotely for the miniseries due to COVID-19, sending a tape to the producers.

He was selected to play Urgang and he flew to London, England for filming last September. Abroad, the pandemic forced him to isolate himself in a hotel, then to go to the studio for four days of production. There were very few opportunities to see the historic city.

I couldn’t do much there, it was pretty strict. I had to follow a lot of rules. I couldn’t get out much, he said. The last two days before our departure, we did two hours of sightseeing, that’s it.

He added that it was quite different from his filming experience in Montreal several years ago when he was able to tour the city and surrounding areas, visit friends and eat out.

Ootoova, 29, shot scenes for The North Water with English actor Jack OConnell, Greenlands Nive Nielsen and a few others, but not with the show’s most famous star, Colin Farrell.

He wasn’t there, Ootoova said. I haven’t met Colin Farrell. A lot of people think I did.

Ruptures and rejection

The Nunavummiuq actor has appeared in feature films, shorts and commercials before, but this was his first time appearing in a mini-series.

He said he is currently writing for his own new project and hopes to start filming it around November. Prior to The North Water, he co-wrote and co-directed a short film with Jancke titled Nakimayuq, a thriller they screened at the 2020 Yellowknifes Dead North Film Festival.

Prior to that, there was a gap in his acting resume dating back to 2013 when he had roles in the films Maina and Uvanga. It’s not that he lost his passion, he suffered a succession of rejections as he tried out role after role, which is part of the industry.

I was never chosen. It was either I’m too old or too young or not right for the role. I tried anyway, but it’s a tough business, he said. There are some parts that I really wanted to hurt myself, but I learned to move on.

Ootoova said that he did not intend to become an actor, but became interested in art in high school when he took acting classes and a theater workshop.

He said there are a lot of great filmmakers who have inspired him and he hopes to do the same for others.

There are a lot of great stories, and I hope to teach people that I have always had this interest. Why not teach people like the movies taught me?

The North Water earns 88% on the Rotten Tomatoes website and scores 7.6 out of 10 among IMDB website users.

AMC + describes The North Water as follows: Set in Hull, England, and on the Arctic sea ice in the late 1850s, the series follows the story of Patrick Sumner (Jack OConnell), a former surgeon of the disgraced army enlisted as a medic ship on a whaling expedition in the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched only by the violence of his teammates, especially Henry Drax (Colin Farrell), a harpooner and decidedly brutal force of nature. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, the confrontation between the two erupts, taking them on a journey far from dry land and far beyond the secure moorings of civilization.

AMC also aired two seasons of The Terror in 2018 and 2019, a show loosely based on the Franklin Expedition.