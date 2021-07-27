Entertainment
Hollywood’s favorite KN95 face masks are on major sale
Getty Images
Maybe it’s time to take that trusty face mask off again, or better yet, pick up some new packs while they’re on big sale because hide mandates are starting to regain effect across the country as coronavirus cases increase. Dr Anthony Fauci said it might be time for everyone, even the vaccinated, to consider wearing a mask in crowded places. Well good thing Hollywood’s favorite brand for stylish disposable and KN95 options is offering up to 65% off sitewide right now, so you can stock up quickly without breaking the bank.
Bella Hadid, Katie Holmes, Irina Shayk, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna, Hilary Duff and Jennifer Lopez all have one thing in common yes they have surprising style, but we’re actually talking about the fact that they wore Maskc stylish disposable face masks in loop since last year. They’ve caught them all throughout 2020, and they’re still wearing them this summer because they’re just that good.
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 28 (originally $ 36); shopmaskc.com
Getty Images
Maskc a disposable options for children and adults, as well as durable KN95 styles for adults (we recommend having a mix of the two depending on the day’s activities!). Celebrities have worn the disposable and KN95 options and styles in both categories are selling steadily, likely due to strong Hollywood support. The brand classic neutral variety pack sold a total of 12 times last year, and its KN95 masks in blush tones has come in and out of stock five times since launching this spring.
Getty Images
The brand disposable masks, which were worn by Holmes, Duff and J.Lo, have a three-layer design that includes a durable outer layer, a soft, moisture-wicking interior that’s gentle on your skin, and a blown-out center that filters out particles. His KN95 FDA Approved the masks, favorites of Hadid, Teigen and Sophie Turner, offer extra protection, with a five-layer design that includes three middle layers that work together to block bacteria, plus a non-woven exterior and a soft interior that won’t irritate the skin.
Most of Maskc’s face masks are on super sale right now, and the prices are some of the lowest we’ve seen in months. Fill up below and stay safe!
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 14 ($ 18 originally); shopmaskc.com
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 14 ($ 18 originally); shopmaskc.com
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 28 (originally $ 36); shopmaskc.com
