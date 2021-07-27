Entertainment
Dieter Brummer and the psychological explanation of grieving a celebrity you’ve never met
Fans of Home and Away star Dieter Brummer were shocked to learn of the actor’s death at the age of 45, but they can help each other cope with the collective grief, according to an expert.
Brummer, who played Home and Away’s beating heart Shane Parrish in the 1990s, and also briefly appeared in Neighbors as Troy Miller passed away on Saturday.
Tributes continue to flow from those who worked with Brummer, but also from fans who grew up watching him on TV.
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Writer and disability rights advocate Carly Findlay has described herself as having been, at one point, “a super fan” of Brummer.
In a statement, she told her followers, “I want to remind you that the feelings you feel through fandom are real and valid feelings. You have the right to love a celebrity and be sad when she is. part. “
Loading
“Dieter Brummer’s death shocked me,” she said.
“Fandom can be an amazing experience and it is nothing to be ashamed of.”
Grieve as a fan
A sort of collective mourning occurs whenever a celebrity or famous person dies, and that mourning can be overwhelming.
Many people still remember where they were when they learned of the death of Michael Jackson, or David Bowie, or Princess Diana.
Lauren Breen, associate professor of psychology at Curtin University, says it’s normal to feel sadness after the death of a distinguished person, even if you’ve never met them.
“A lot of people might wonder why they feel a certain way,” she says.
“We can still have a very strong relationship with someone even if we don’t actually know them, or that person definitely doesn’t know us.
“When they die, it affects us, because of our attachment to them.”
Dr Breen says psychologists have a term for this phenomenon called parasocial grief, and he describes a one-sided relationship we might have with someone.
“It’s not the same as a real relationship with the person, but we can still have a relationship with people even if we don’t know them in real life.”
Dr Breen says fan groups can grieve in a number of ways: fans can do things on their own, they can share memories or thoughts on social media, or go to a place that was important. for the deceased.
She says this collective mourning can be helpful.
“The more we talk about these things, the more grief and loss can be normalized, and we can develop this language for the types of thoughts we have and the feelings we feel,” she says.
“Then we’ll get more support from each other, and more people will feel comfortable asking for help.”
Police said Brummer’s death was not suspicious.
