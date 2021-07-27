Avatar Last Airbender’s Dante Basco reunites with actor Aang on TikTok





Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Dante Basco and Zach Tyler Eisen reunite in a TikTok video, thirteen years after the Nickelodeon series ended.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Stars Dante Basco and Zach Tyler Eisen reunite in a TikTok video, thirteen years after the Nickelodeon series ended. The hit animated show revolved around 12-year-old Aang (voiced by Eisen), an Air Nomad and Avatar monk, a figure capable of bending the four elements who is responsible for maintaining balance. in the world. At the start of the series, Aang wakes up in an iceberg that has been frozen for 100 years. The world is nothing like what he remembers: The Fire Nation waged war on other nations, wiping out all Air Nomads who turned to the Avatar. With the help of his new friends Katara, Sokka, and Toph, Aang must complete his training as an Avatar, mastering the four elements to defeat the Fire Lord and restore balance to the world. Of the many enemies that the Avatar team encounter on their travels, Price Zuko (voiced by Basco) is certainly the one that stands out the most. Son of the Fire Lord, he was banished by his father and must capture the Avatar in order to restore his honor. Accompanied by his old uncle Iroh, Zuko ultimately abandons this mission and finds fulfillment in helping the Avatar defeat his father and become the Fire Lord of a new and peaceful world. Related: How Powerful Is The Avatar? Aang and Korra compared In a recent TikTok posted by Basque, voicing cast members Aang and Zuko gathered on the streets of New York City to give fans a little treat of what the show was all about. In the short video, Basco begins by saying: “Yo, I walk around New York and guess who I finally found?“As Aang’s Zach Tyler Eisen walks into the frame, he says:”Flamey-o, hot man. Yes Yes“, before Basco continues,”I have regained my honor. Whassup !!“ Even though the series ended in July 2008, almost exactly 13 years ago, Basco’s own voice still closely resembles that of his character. Eisen, on the other hand, was only 16 when the show ended. Now 27, the actor’s voice is completely different from his former character, but gave fans an idea of ​​what one of their favorite characters must sound like as a young adult. While Eisen has since quit working as a voice actor, Basco continued his career voicing Jai Kell in Star Wars Rebels, Spinkick in Carmen sandiego, and Zuko’s grandson, General Iroh in The legend of Korra, which is the sequel to the original show. As for the future of the series, in 2018 Netflix announced plans to do a live-action remake of TO JUMP. The project initially featured the show’s original creators,Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, as showrunners. But in 2020, the duo decided to quit the project and set up their own Avatar Studios in Nickelodeon, claiming that Netflix had failed on its promise to support its vision for the series. However, Netflix continues to move forward with the show, leaving Avatar: The Last Airbender fans feared that without DiMartino and Konietzko, the streamer’s remake could end up being a bummer, much like M. Night Shyamalan’s 2010 film,The last air Master. More: New Avatar Movie Better Leaving Aang’s Story Behind Source: Dante Basco Is Flash season 8 the end? Why fans think so and what is really going on

About the Author Lisa wehrstedt

(3 published articles)

Lisa is a freelance entertainment journalist and editor based in London, UK. For ScreenRant, she writes on all things film and television, starting in 2021. She also writes for various US and UK publications, so you might have seen her name by now. You can find her on Twitter @lisa_wehrstedt_ More from Lisa Wehrstedt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/avatar-last-airbender-dante-basco-tyler-eisen-reunion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos