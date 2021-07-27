Adil Hussain wants Bollywood to hire Northeast actor for Mirabai Chanu biopic

Dozens of Bollywood celebrities celebrated Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming the weightlifter had assured the country was on a “booming start”.

Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win the Olympic silver medal.

Her victory at the Tokyo Olympics ended India’s 21-year wait for a Olympic weightlifting medal in the 49kg category.

Naturally, a biopic is what you can expect in the near future. However, it is the cast that will be an interesting element to watch out for.

Actor Adil Hussain said Hindustan times that unlike Mary Kom, who starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role instead of an artist from Manipur, said it was high time Bollywood caught up with the lost opportunity.

He said, I certainly would have preferred someone from the North East. This is not at all a judgment on Priyanka, she is a very accomplished artist. “

If anyone makes a movie about Mirabai Chanu, I’m sure they’ll be more imaginative and pick someone from the northeast, he added.

Mirabai Chanu has lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk) in his four successful attempts in the competition. The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to take place last year but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was able to win this medal thanks to the prayers and love of the Indian people. I wish all young people, especially girls who have taken up sport, to make the country proud. I dedicate my medal to the people of the country. I thank the Prime Minister and the Minister of Sports for encouraging me, “Chanu said after returning to India.

Meanwhile, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated Mirabai and announced a 2 crore rupee award and promotion in his work on the Northeast Frontier Railway.