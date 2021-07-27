Obi-Wan Kenobi actor says he’s as in the dark about the story as fans are





While Star Wars fans know the rough timeline and plenty of stars from the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, we are still largely unaware of what the actual narrative of the series will be and how it will connect the dots of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, with star Joel Edgerton claiming recently that he was as oblivious to the plot as fans probably are. It’s entirely possible that the actor simply played shyly on how Owen Lars will connect to the main character’s journey, though it’s also possible that he hasn’t started filming the series yet and is ‘he hasn’t seen all the scripts. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in production. “I am unable to argue [the series] and potentially totally as in the dark as you are, ”Edgerton revealed to ComicBook.com when asked how Owen was involved in the narrative. “We all know the Star Wars universe is in serious lockdown. Part of the reason is that people don’t want stories messed up too much before they come out. The good thing about Star Wars fans is that they are the creators of the next Star Wars universes and I think anyone who creates these things creates them with the fans in mind, knowing that they hold the keys to this. universe. Straying too far from what you might expect could mean lightsaber death and yet failing to introduce surprises into this mix is ​​the death of creativity. “ Edgerton stars as Dev Patel in upcoming Arthurian adaptation The green knight, with Patel being a figure who is often chosen by fans to take on a number of roles in the galaxy from afar, but when asked if Edgerton could help recruit Patel into the franchise, he joked: ” I’m a humble wet farmer, I don’t have much power in the Star Wars universe, but I’ll give it a go. “ An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The green knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and stubborn nephew, who sets out on a daring quest to face the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned alien and tester of men. Gauvain takes on ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and his kingdom by taking on the ultimate challenger. Stay tuned for more details on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. The green knight hits theaters July 30. Are you excited for the new Star Wars series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk about all things horror and Star Wars!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/starwars/news/star-wars-kenobi-plot-details-joel-edgerton-reaction-owen-lars/

