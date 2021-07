Sona Mohapatra criticizes Bollywood women who shame trolls: Raj Kundra explosion cannot be an excuse | Bollywood

Singer Sona Mohapatra, in a series of tweets, spoke of the side effects of the arrest of businessman Raj Kundras in connection with a porn racket. Raj, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has been taken into police custody until July 27 for his alleged involvement in the production and dissemination of pornographic content. Posting videos of herself that appeared to have been taken in a hotel room, with her new track Ek Din (Manhattan Memories) in the background, Sona wrote on Twitter, This video is self-made, with the full consent, with no exploitation or human trafficking involved. So, moral guardians of #India, think about these questions in the current #hot #trend topic. Ek Din-Manhattan Memories to celebrate my EQUAL billboard in Times Square NYC. In addition to another clip, Sona explained how the pornography case in which Raj was arrested related to the fact that women who are public figures were humiliated. Nothing showcases the #hypocrisy, the toxicity of society more than when #porn-related news ends up giving people the license to #slutshame every #woman in the public domain? I made these videos as an artistic reaction. Free will, consent VS exploitation / trafficking! #India #Let’s talk. + Sharing the third video, Sona wrote that it is unacceptable for trolls to target everyone in Bollywood on the basis of Rajs arrest in a pornographic case. The #RajKundra explosion can’t be an excuse to throw obscene comments into our timelines and say things like, you’re from #Bollywood and you’re all the same or stuff. No one has the right to be ashamed, to touch or to do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? #India #Let’s talk, she wrote. Read also | Shilpa Shetty broke down, fought with Raj Kundra in home raid in porn case: report In an Instagram post, Sona wrote a longer note on how, following the news of the porn affair, many stigmatized women in the public domain, especially in the entertainment industry. Women, please celebrate your bodies like I do! Big, small, fat, thin or whatever, we are glorious. No one has the right to shame us, touch us, or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? Should. Isnt. This is not the case. Don’t go into the minds of too many people who live in our world, men and women included, read part of his post. Recently, Sona got her own billboard in Times Square in New York City, which she called a pop culture landmark.

