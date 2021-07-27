Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Fought With Raj Kundra In Home Raid In Porn Case: Report | Bollywood





Actress Shilpa Shetty fought with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, during a raid on their home by the criminal branch, Mumbai police sources told ANI on Monday. She reportedly burst into tears during the argument and the team had to intervene to calm her down. She also told the cops that she was not aware of his actions. Raj Kundra was arrested last week in connection with a porn racket and is currently in custody. He is said to be involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content through an application called Hotshots. According to the sources, Shilpa was also questioned when the criminal branch raided Rajs Mumbai’s home. Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she screamed and asked him what was the need to do such a thing and why he had done everything. The criminal branch team had to intervene between the couple to appease the actress, the sources said. They added that Shilpa tearfully told police that she was not aware of the contents of the Rajs app. Sources said Shilpa confronted Raj and told him that his actions not only resulted in the smear of the last name, but also the cancellation of endorsements and financial loss. She asked him what was the need for doing such things when they reached a position in society, Mumbai police sources said. Read also | Eijaz Khan on the impact of Bollywood politics on his career: I got tricked … According to the sources, Raj expected his arrest after nine others were arrested in the porn case in March and tried to cover their tracks. Kundra had changed phones in March so that no data could be retrieved. When Crime Branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he had thrown it away. Police believe the old phone contains a lot of important evidence and are looking for it, they said. A financial auditor, appointed by the criminal branch, investigates the Raj and Shilpas funds. During the investigation, the Crime Branch discovered that transactions worth millions of dollars had been made from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the revenue from the Hotshots and Bolly Fame apps was coming into this account, sources said, adding that an investigation was underway to find out whether the money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoin. Raj was arrested last Monday in connection with a pornography case. He was convicted under Articles 420 (cheating), 34 (common intent), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and postings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the relevant sections of the Computer Law and indecent representation. of the law on women (prohibition). He was taken into police custody until July 27. (With entries from ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shilpa-shetty-broke-down-fought-with-raj-kundra-during-raid-at-home-in-porn-case-report-101627353544273.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos