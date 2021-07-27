Stree Actress Flora Saini Distances From Raj Kundra After Appearing In Alleged WhatsApp Talks | Bollywood





Actress Flora Saini, who played the main character in Stree, commented on the appearance of her name in alleged WhatsApp conversations between businessman Raj Kundra and his business partner, Umesh Kamat. Raj, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, is in police custody until July 27 after being arrested in connection with a pornographic racket. In an interview, Flora Saini said that the mere mention of her name in the alleged conversations does not prove that she has ever met Raj Kundra. She said she was never approached for a project on any of her apps, but also mentioned that she turned down a HotShots project. She told a major daily: “I never had any interaction with Raj Kundra. That’s why I spoke. If I had been silent, people would have thought I had something to. hiding. If two people are discussing my name in a conversation, it does not mean that I am aware of or involved in what was discussed. I’m sure other names have been mentioned as well, possibly actresses who made some daring scenes. But since I’m not from a movie family, it’s okay to drag my name around without even checking with me. Do these people understand the seriousness of dragging a woman’s name into a porn scandal? + She said that “people conveniently forget” her mainstream work like Laxmii, Begum Jaan and Stree, simply because she appeared in the “daring” Gandii Baat web series. She said she did Gandii Baat because it was a “challenge” for her, as a former “fat kid”. Also Read: When Raj Kundra Shared Business Ideas, Tips For Targeting Millions Of Cell Phone Users She continued, “Say, yeh ladki aise hi kaam karti hai, yeh bolna galat hai (this girl only wants that kind of work is fake). The case is about porn and by dragging my name into it you are implying that I This might be involved. It’s a violation of my rights. Because I’m not from a movie family, they thought it was okay to put my name in there. I don’t want publicity from this genre ! Flora has also appeared in web series such as Paurashpur, Aarya, and Inside Edge.

