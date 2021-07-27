Eijaz Khan on the impact of Bollywood politics on his career: I got tricked … | Bollywood

Actor Eijaz Khan, known for TV shows such as Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, has appeared in a handful of films including Just Married and Tanu Weds Manu. In a new interview, he was asked if he thinks he didn’t get his due in Bollywood because of industry politics.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Eijaz said: I think politics is embedded everywhere and there is nothing wrong with it. Just as Chief Inspector Wasim Khan (his character in the upcoming City of Dreams series) couldn’t grow and evolve over time and ended up falling victim to the circumstances of the system, in the same way I was trapped by being Eijaz Khan myself. Because there’s a reason you have to move on in life, even as an actor. The closer you get to yourself, the closer you will get to a character.

Eijaz said he picked Bigg Boss 14 last year because he wanted to explore on his own. Just as SI Wasim Khan comes out of his own trap in the first season, evolving into someone else, a happier person, someone eager to live, the same is for Eijaz. The same is happening. I’m so happy, he said.

Siddharth then asked Eijaz if he didn’t get so many projects because he was stuck as Eijaz Khan and couldn’t get into the character or because he lost the game when politics is coming into play. Woh zaroori nahi hai woh humesha hota hai (It doesn’t have to always happen). They’re just the kind of people you line up with and want to work with, he said, adding that he doesn’t understand those who are in politics at work. He said he doesn’t care about politics because in his life he doesn’t have space or tolerance for it.

Eijaz started his career as an actor with small roles in films such as Thakshak, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and Kuch Naa Kaho. He went on to take the lead roles in shows such as Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He was recently seen as a contender on Bigg Boss 14 and made headlines for his fights with Kavita Kaushik and his romance with Pavitra Punia. He will be seen next in the second season of the Disney + Hotstar City of Dreams series.