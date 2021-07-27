Actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s father suffers from a stroke, currently in intensive care. He shares the update on health





Shoaib Ibrahim shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shoaib2087) Strong points Shoaib Ibrahim shared updates on his father’s health on Tuesday

His father will be in intensive care for the next two or three days

The actor said he was only allowed to see his father once a day in intensive care New Delhi: TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s father suffered a stroke earlier this week and is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital. The actor, in his recent Instagram entries, shared updates on his father’s state of health and said he would remain in intensive care for the next two or three days. The actor also added that according to the doctors there was “nothing to worry about” because the nerve cells in his father’s brain tissue were not so damaged. The actor revealed that his father had also suffered a stroke earlier, but this time a blood clot formed which resulted in “left side paralysis” of his father’s body. In his videos on Instagram stories, Shoaib Ibrahim also added that he was not allowed to visit his father in intensive care frequently, so he could only see his father’s face every morning in the hospital. . The actor also asked his fans to pray for his father. On Sunday, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a note on his Instagram story, informing his fans about his father’s stroke. His note read, “Need your prayers and strength once more. Dad had a stroke today morning and is currently in intensive care. Please, please. aap sab dua kijiyega ki allah unhe theek kar deinHis rating was shared by his wife and actress Dipika Kakar on his Instagram profile. Looked: Screenshot of Shoaib’s Instagram story. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim played the lead couple in a TV show Sasural Simar Ka from 2011 to 2013. They fell in love on the sets of the series and a few years later got married in February 2018. On the work side, Dipika Kakar is best known for her role as Simar on the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She was also seen with Shoaib in Nach Baliye. She made her film debut with JP Dutta’s Paltan while Shoaib’s first Hindi film Battalion 609. He has also appeared in shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

