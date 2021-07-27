News from the community of the region | News, Sports, Jobs

Cloak & Dagger presents “Hot and Bothered” at the museum

WEIRTON – The Ohio Valley Cloak and Dagger Co., in partnership with the Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center, presents “Cloak and dagger on the air: hot and disturbed” the latest episode in a monthly theatrical series that reinvents the golden age of radio for the modern ear.

The Saturday production is open to the public and admission is by donation. All proceeds will be donated to the Weirton Region Museum and Culture Center and Cloak and Dagger. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show, along with the museum’s live Facebook stream, begins at 7 p.m. The Weirton Area Museum and Culture Center is located at 3149 Main Street, Weirton.

“This time,” says Ohio Valley Artistic Director Cloak and Dagger Pete Fernbaugh, “We will be presenting three classic radio plays and a few skits for an evening full of yet relaxed mystery and joy.”

Here’s what customers can expect:

A “Summer storm” prepares as Eddie finally confronts his abusive owner, but did he actually kill him? And how can he escape the crime scene without being discovered by the neighbors, the man’s wife, and the police?

Then, “The postman always rings twice” as Frank and Cora’s rocky affair turns deadly in Screen Guild Players’ 1947 radio adaptation of the classic film noir based on the James M. Cain novel.

Finally, an artist unwittingly draws the image of a murderer in WF Harvey’s 1910 short story, “August heat” but who is the victim? Certainly it is not. Right?

Daphne Doolittle, the Lady to the Private Investigator, returns with “The Case of Weirton’s Wonderland.”

The Weirton Legion Post 10 hosts a flea market on Saturday

WEIRTON – American Legion Post 10, located at 3140 Pennsylvania Ave., will host a flea market Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 20 tables participate but others are welcome. Table space is $ 10, and a table will be provided. For more information, contact Lisa at (304) 374-2955.

Three Point Elder Group

hosted by Faire May

WEIRTON – The Three Score Seniors held their July meeting chaired by President Kathy McCarrick.

Bob Watson gave the invocation and blessing.

After dinner, Mary Ellen Groves introduced Faire May, a band from Wheeling who entertained, sang and played various instruments.

There was no report from the secretary, treasurer or the Sunshine chair.

Membership Chair Brenda Edwards said there were 75 paid members as of the date of this meeting. Guests were Harry Mack and Dorothy Byers, guest of Mary Ellen Groves, and Ronda Seelig, guest of Bob and Jane Watson. The other guests were Barb Jenelle, guest of Billie Dietz; Jim and Mary-Louise Danek and Linda Walter, guests of Kathy McCarrick; and Faith Melto, guest of Cil Findley.

Reservations chair Vivian Weigel noted that the August meeting will have a Hawaiian theme.

The winners were Denise Shade, Betty Virtue Sandy Briggs, Lee Edwards, Linda Kennedy, Lois Cox and Larry Purks.

Low cost sterilization, neutral clinic making appointments in October

STEUBENVILLE – The Brooke County Animal Welfare League will be hosting their next Low Cost Sterilization and Spaying Clinic / RASCAL on October 9-10 at the Steubenville American Legion at 808 N. Fifth St.

Interested pet owners should immediately call (304) 374-4443, as appointments are limited and required – no appointments, a spokesperson noted. Appointments are not limited to residents of Brooke County. “Please be a responsible pet owner – spay and neuter” added the spokesperson.

RASCAL is an acronym for Roaming Animal Sterilization Clinic at Low Cost.

“Dealings with Feelings”, cave painting is a library offering

STEUBENVILLE – The Steubenville and Jefferson County Public Library has announced the following upcoming programs and activities:

Brillante Branch, (740) 598-4028

Kids: Paint watermelons on rocks to celebrate National Watermelon Day on August 3 at 6 p.m.

Read about sea snakes with the library’s Grab-and-Go Story Time available for pickup on August 7.

Schiappa branch, (740) 264-6166

Family Recovery Center will present “Manage feelings” for second and third year children on August 4, starting at 11 a.m. “It is also a stressful year for the children” explained Jennifer Cesta, public relations coordinator for the library network. “This program is designed to help children deal with their emotions through fun activities.

Tiltonsville branch, (740) 859-5163

Kids: Paint watermelons on rocks to celebrate National Watermelon Day on August 3, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Read about Sea Snakes with the Library’s Grab-and-Go Story Time, available August 7.

Tiltonsville Gazebo’s summer concert series continues

TILTONSVILLE – Warren Township Park on Thursday nights continues to come alive to the sound of music, according to the Warren Township Lions Club.

At 7 p.m. sharp, the park plays host to the musical sounds of the valley’s top talent, a tradition in that the club has hosted the Tiltonsville Gazebo summer concert series for eight years, a spokesperson noted.

The concerts are free to all and are sponsored in part by Unified Bank. However, a love offering will always be collected to support performing groups and artists.

The concession booth opens at 6 p.m. before each concert and a variety of food is provided by local clubs and organizations including the Warren Township Lions Club, Country Kids 4-H, Girl Scouts, Buckeye Local High School Band and the softball for girls among the rest. All proceeds from the concessions support participating nonprofit groups.

The remaining entertainment programming is:

– Thursday, Jim Berze;

– August 5, Roger Hoard;

– August 12, Dr Jones-Kinsey-Dawes;

– August 19, Polkaholics; and

– August 26, the 40+ group.

All concerts take place outdoors and no rain hall is available. Participants are reminded that safe physical distancing is encouraged.

Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses

switch to a virtual format

Breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the world’s largest convention organization has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 countries.

For many years, the city of Cleveland has hosted the annual conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a tradition interrupted in 2020 by the pandemic and prompting the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions worldwide and launch a virtual event global.

“Mighty by faith! “ is the theme of the 2021 global event, which is presented in more than 500 languages ​​to homes around the world over six weekends in July and August, bringing together some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention usually takes place from Friday to Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to the morning and afternoon sessions. “Friday” the morning session is available for streaming or download.

Everyone is welcome to attend by going to JW.ORG on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs or Android app, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others.

For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States at (718) 560-5600 or [email protected]