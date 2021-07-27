Johnny Depp: director accuses studio of burying film because of actors’ personal lives





A director whose upcoming films are Johnny Depp has accused the studio that distributes it, MGM, of burying the film because of the actors’ personal issues. The film, titled Minamata, was originally scheduled for release in February, but it never came out. director Andrew Levitas, in a letter obtained by Deadline, writes: MGM had decided to bury the film (words of the head of acquisitions, Mr. Sam Wollmans). Levitas tried to get the company to reconsider, but alleges he was pushed back. MGM offered a statement in response: The film was acquired for release through American International Pictures (AIP), a division of MGM that handles day and date releases. Minamata continues to be a part of future AIP releases and at this time the release date of the films in the US is to be determined. In the film, Depp plays Eugene Smith, a famous photojournalist who is sent to Japan to uncover the corporate negligence that has led to thousands of people suffering from mercury poisoning from polluted water. As good as Pirates of the Caribbean Star, Minamata also features Bill Nighy and Army of the deads Hiroyuki Sanada. Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, The Strand on July 24, 2020 in a lawsuit suing News Group Newspapers and Sun Editor Dan Wootton (Getty Images) Depp was previously replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the third installment of the Fantastic beasts franchise, after a judge denied him leave to appeal the decision in a High Court libel case against The sun on allegations that he beat his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Minamata is Levitas’ second directorial effort after lullaby, which was released in 2013 and starred Amy Adams and Jennifer Hudson.

