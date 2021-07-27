For fun, just pop in a coin in downtown Centralia

By Carrina Stanton / For The Chronicle

In just two weeks of activity, Insert Coin has already become Ryan Brumbaugh’s favorite place.

Brumbaugh, from Rochester, said he was excited when he heard about a retro video game arcade in downtown Centralia where he could bring his children, ages 3 to 7, to play. And he was just as excited to hear that the place would include some great adult food and drink. He said he was not disappointed with the execution.

“It’s a great combination of old and new,” Brumbaugh said. “It’s a great place where we can enjoy the nostalgia and the food is great and the staff are awesome.”

Insert Coin is the design of Keli and Daniel Coleman from Lacey. The couple first met downtown Centralia when they purchased rental properties in the area. They said they fell in love with the city, which is why they decided to open their new business here.

“Honestly, if we didn’t have kids in school in our area, we would probably move to Centralia,” Daniel said.

Keli was born in Idaho and her family moved to Washington when she was in eighth grade. Daniel grew up in Ohio and came to Washington in 2002 after joining the Air Force and being stationed at what was then called McCord Air Force Base. He served in the Air Force until 2007. The couple met while they both worked in information technology for the Thurston County Courts Administrative Office and got married there. three years ago.

Daniel still works in IT for the Thurston County Clerk’s Office and Keli has just retired after 10 years with the Department of Labor and Industry in IT. The Colemans have always shared a love of retro video games. Daniel even had a collection of retro video game consoles, some of which are on display inside Insert Coin.

“Growing up, it looked like the golden age of consoles,” Daniel said of his collection. “Everyone was coming up with a new concept to surpass everyone and everyone wanted them all. But not all families could afford to buy them all. As I got older I said to myself, “I can afford them now, they are cheap. “

The Colemans had talked for a while about the idea of ​​a retro video game room that would also have a lounge or bar feel. As the parents of a stepfamily of five children aged 21, 17, 11, 9 and 9, they said they liked the concept of entertainment centers such as Dave & Buster’s and the now closed Charlie’s Safari, but thought that adding a more retro vibe would be fun. While they thought the idea had merit, they said it took them a while to decide that others might agree.

“The concept has never seemed feasible to us before,” said Daniel. “We liked the idea but didn’t think that if we built it they would come.”

When traveling for work, they always visited different arcades and living rooms. They were inspired on a trip to Salt Lake City by a place called Quarters Arcade Bar. They said seeing a successful business using a concept similar to the one they had envisioned motivated them to try it out for themselves.

The Colemans purchased the building at 309 Tower Ave. as well as next door at 313 Tower Ave. to create Insert Coin. The business offers outdoor dining, as well as a main dining room and bar with around 30 video games that lead to a second game room with around 50 other arcade games. From Mario Star Block fixtures to a Donkey Kong scaffolding bar, the entire arcade bar makes you feel like you’ve stepped into a video game paradise. And so far, video game enthusiasts have flocked to see the concept.

“The crowd was amazing,” said Daniel. “People from the Far North came to see us. The other day a guy came over from Edmonds.

Before opening Insert Coin, the Colemans started with a list of games they considered “must-have” for the business, including stalwarts like Pac Man and Donkey Kong. They started looking for them online at sites like eBay, Offer Up, and Craigslist and said it takes a lot of persistence and patience to find the right machines.

“It took us a year to find all the games we wanted,” Keli said. “Some of them were in people’s basements.”

They’ve been to at least four states, including auction houses in California, to find games.

“We have a picture of our trailer and are on a family vacation with two games in the back and then pulled over on the way back and picked up another one. We had to unhitch the trailer, put it in the back of the truck, then put the trailer back in place, ”Daniel laughed.

They now own 105 machines, which they think is enough to start their retro arcade. Keli said they have a list of ‘Top 25’ games and are still looking for a few more. One of the games they are particularly excited about is a Tron game which is currently being restored and will soon be added to the play space. She explained that Tron, based on the 1982 film of the same name, is being considered. as a “holy grail” of video games by collectors. Insert Coin employs an arcade technician who rehabilitates and maintains their machines, some of which are 40 or 50 years old. They also benefited from the help of local video game guru Jason Ong. A building on the other side of the tower that the couple also own is used for storage and a workshop for games while they are ready for use at Insert Coin.

“It’s good because we’re just going to roll the games across the street,” Keli said.

“It’s a bit like Frogger in real life,” added Daniel. “I think downtown is used to us now, but I’m sure at first they were like ‘what are they doing?’ ”

Along with a team of cooks and waiters, Insert Coin employs two arcade game attendants who help customers with minor gaming issues, including lost quarters. And, yes, the games take quarters. The Colemans said they were considering using a system similar to Dave & Buster’s that allowed customers to use prepaid cards to start machines, but ultimately decided the neighborhoods were more suited to their retro vibe.

That’s not to say that this tech couple hasn’t put some of their passion for modern tech into space. In addition to a full bar, the space has a self-pouring beer wall. The technology allows customers to have their ID verified and enter their payment card, and they receive a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card that allows them to pour themselves a beer from the wall of rotary taps at various regional breweries. Recently, some of the makers have included Headless Mumby Brewing from Olympia, Top Rung Brewery from Lacey, and Fort George Brewing from Astoria, Oregon.

“And it’s all based on ounces, so if they just want to try a little bit, they can pour 2 ounces and they’re only charged for that,” Keli explained. “When you pay, it tells you how much you’ve been charged. “

Insert Coin also offers a full menu of premium bar fare such as pizzas, wings, burgers, and totchos. The twist is that their menu has been specially designed by Keli and their professionally trained chefs using fresh, local ingredients. For example, their stuffed burgers include hand-made patties with freshly delivered meat from Reichert’s Choice Meats and several homemade aioli. All of their wing sauces are also homemade, and the sauces purchased are specialty foods, including Portland Ketchup from Portlandia Foods. And the pizzas feature crusts made with Kalama Sourdough Bakery dough delivered fresh to their kitchen.

“We wanted to be better than you would expect in a bar,” Daniel said.

Eager to attract local families, Insert Coin is kid-friendly until 9 p.m. The space also has a mezzanine that can be rented for parties. They are also planning to host tournaments, including a Super Smash Bros tournament on Wednesday and an upcoming Magic the Gathering game gathering that will continue. Daniel said they had been approached by local playgroups with ideas for different events and wanted to hear locals’ ideas on what they would like to see there. For example, they were recently asked to host a team building event for local Starbucks managers. They said they had never considered such an event but thought it was a great idea.

“There is nothing like beating your boss in air hockey,” Keli said.

Insert a part

309 N. Tower Ave., Centralia

Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight

Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight

Insertcoinwa.com or @InsertCoinWA on Facebook