



Seventy years ago Linda Darnell, one of Hollywood’s sexiest girls, was in Jamaica to shoot a movie called Saturday Islands. There was a huge buzz around Linda, especially since she had been described by various movie magazines as the most physically perfect girl in Hollywood. Linda’s weakness for black men was no secret. A major newspaper in Dallas, Texas called her a Negro lover in the late 1940s. While filming the North Coast in Jamaica, Linda fell ill and was quarantined at her compound for several. weeks. During the lockdown, she celebrated a birthday with a party and invited 17 Mandingo natives to slip in for the birthday party. Readers should note that 1951 was only a few years after Evon Blake, a black Jamaican journalist, jumped into the pool at the Myrtle Bank hotel in Kingston in 1948 to symbolically open hotels to black Jamaicans. An American newspaper in 1951 reported that Jamaican resort hotels are not too tolerant of blacks. While all of Lindas’ guests were paid in full, the resort was angry with the party which included black guests, and management were close to kicking the entire party from the property. However, they couldn’t because the money had already been collected. So the hotel did its best. Reports say the resort retaliated with malicious and mean revenge. The service at the party would have been appalling. The drinks were served hot, the food was cold, and the party service delivery was extremely slow. An angry Linda Darnell has vowed revenge on Jamaica, and specifically the resort town for the blatant and unapologetic racism, classcism, and disrespect. His prayers were answered days later with the arrival of Hurricane Charlie, which temporarily wiped the resort off the north coast map and caused destruction by heavy rains and flooding across the island. Linda returned to New York and Hollywood as part of a smear campaign against Jamaica, claiming the island was an overrated tropical jungle and utter chaos, with 40,000 homeless and starving refugees roaming the streets from Kingston. Publicity for the hurricane was bad enough in North America, but as a major influencer, movie star Linda Darnell, who has made films with Sidney Potier and Tyrone Power, made matters worse for the emerging destination. by amplifying the serious distress of the islands. To counter the effects of the ill-fate of 1951, the government was forced to send two teams to the United States to repair the image of the battered islands with damage control. Linda died in 1965 at just 41 years old in a horrific house fire in the United States that caused burns to 80 percent of her body. (Dave Rodney, with assistance from Pauline Stone-Myrie)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/entertainment/20210727/when-hollywood-star-put-jamaica-blast-70-years-ago

