Bollywood celebrities who embraced yoga as a way of life





All of the Bollywood A list celebrities are extremely diligent about their exercise and wellness regimes. These people like to infuse their routines with various mantras and health exercises to give their body a specific shape. Many Bollywood celebrities believe yoga is a crucial part of their workout routine. Shilpa Shetty, who has one of the most beautiful figures in Bollywood, is a fervent supporter of the benefits of power yoga. She released a yoga CD titled ‘Shilpa’s Yoga’ in 2008 which includes her lessons. Yoga helps it maintain a healthy mental, physical and spiritual state. Shilpa began practicing yoga in response to her repeated neck pain and persistent scoliosis. She also acquired professional training in yoga therapy. Kangana Ranaut, the “queen” of Hindi cinema, is also a follower of power yoga and practices it frequently. The gorgeous young lady who has surprised everyone with her “Shootout at Lokhandwala” image says her fitness motto is Vedic Life and consistent yoga asanas. Bipasha Basu is a dedicated yoga practitioner who enjoys imparting information to others. Bips is also a well-known yoga star in the country who sells his brand of solo fitness DVDs. She begins her mornings with yoga, an ancient Indian discipline. She regularly performs 108 laps of this one-of-a-kind yoga module, which helps her maintain a healthy lifestyle. Yoga not only keeps her healthy and fit, but also stimulates all the organs in the body. A stimulating workout routine combined with regular workouts allows her to maintain her stunning appearance. She has a consistent and ongoing fitness program. Bebo is totally dedicated to yoga and is indebted to the practice for completely transforming her life. Her early morning yoga practice, which she completes for an hour or two each day, helps her maintain a healthy and happy state of mind throughout the day. The story continues Mira Rajput Kapoor Mira Rajput spoke about the benefits of voga, Ayurveda, and simple food. The stunning beauty and mother of two often shares her health and beauty secrets on Instagram. Malaika Arora Khan Malaika’s yoga journey has led her to open yoga studios all over Mumbai. The actress, who is known for her fit body, is an ardent yoga follower and posts many reels on Instagram on different yoga asanas for different purposes. Aditi Rao Hydari This beauty is the embodiment of royal grace and beauty. The actress keeps herself fit and healthy through dance and yoga. sweet soman One man who has spoken openly about the benefits of yoga and eating simple foods is Milind Soman. Her Instagram account is filled with her fitness regimen and simple diet tips that help her keep her six-sided abs. Esha gupta The gorgeous actress keeps her body in shape by performing advanced level yoga asanas that will make you drop your jaw to the floor. Jacqueline Fernandez The Sri Lankan beauty is as good a dancer as a yogi herself. The actress often posts yoga sequences that kept her calm and sane during the lockdown. Ananya pandey The new neighborhood star finds her mornings incomplete without a yoga session. She is often seen attending yoga sessions with her sister.

