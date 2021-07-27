GM Sundar – The New Indian Express





Express news service In a career spanning more than three decades, spanning from Punnagai Mannan in 1986 to the recently released Sarpatta Parambarai, GM Sundar’s filmography exemplifies a high degree of selectivity. “I never wanted to be an ordinary actor. Throughout my career, I have made sure to choose only those films that allow me to shine as a performer, ”says GM Sundar, former member of the Koothu-P-Pattarai and Pareeksha theater groups. “Studying Stanislavsky’s theory at the Film Institute oriented me towards visual language. However, theater is essential for gaining experience in histrionics, voice modulation and body language. After training in theater for five years, I immersed myself in cinema. Besides Sarpatta Parambarai, his recent acting credits include well-received titles like Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, Seethakaathi, Magamuni and Mandela. The actor notes that the younger generation of filmmakers brought better writing. “Young filmmakers also place importance on detail and characterization of supporting actors, a rarity three decades ago. There may have been exceptions, but holistically speaking, the reach of character artists has now widened. They engrave great figures; this is why these roles stand out regardless of the actor’s age and screen time, ”explains the actor. Sundar’s latest outing sees him playing a stern Duraikannu Vaathiyar, Idiyappam Parambarai’s mentor, determined to defeat rivals Sarpatta Parambarai in the boxing ring. “The entire film cast went through a 12-day workshop to understand the characters, culture, and time frame of the film. As I was playing a boxing trainer, I had to undergo some rudimentary boxing training. to acquire the basics on the right, and of course, learn North Chennai Diction. Our casting was only confirmed after this workshop, and I hope everyone can see the effort we put in. Sundar, who played the protagonist of the 2003 National Awards film Ooruku Nooruper, is happy that Pa Ranjith has praised his improvisation. “When learning game theory in film school, improvisation was an important topic, and it proved useful for Sarpatta Parambarai. Whether it’s yawning, putting on glasses or the way Duraikannu Vaathiyar wears his thundu, these are tiny tags that I brought to the table, and Ranjith allowed me to play, ”says Sundar. , adding that he will then be seen playing a “superb role” in the Writer produced by Ranjith. What is his main takeaway from Sarpatta Parambarai? “I had no idea boxing had such a devoted following in North Madras. Growing up in South Madras in the 1970s, I remember seeing pictures of boxers in saloons, but that was it. This film made me discover a world that I knew only vaguely. The last few days have been quite eventful for the actor. “The phone keeps ringing with congratulatory messages and calls. People pick up on nuances like diction and even my sitting postures. This recognition is overwhelming, ”concludes Sundar.

