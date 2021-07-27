Jayanthi: veteran actor Jayanthi dies | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Veteran actor Jayanthi, who had appeared in films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam died in his sleep on Monday, family members said. She was 76 years old. Her son Krishna Kumar confirmed that she was recovering from prolonged illnesses but ultimately lost the battle.

Belonging to the K Balachander Theater School, she has played key roles in classics such as Bama Vijayam, Ethir Neechal, Punnagai and Velli Vizha. As a character artist, his roles in Sengottai, Manidhan, Gopala Gopala, Housefull and Pudhalvan, among others, have been acclaimed.

She has played a range of characters from a naive village maid to a fiery princess brought back to earth by the hero in over 500 films in different languages. Born in 1945 in Ballari and called Kamalakumari until she took the screen name Jayanthi, she was trained as a ballet dancer by her mother Santhanalakshmi with the active encouragement of Father Balasubramanyam.

She has the distinction of being associated with comedian Kannada Rajkumar in 45 films and remembers that she was the first to address him as Raj. After making her debut in Jenugoodu (1965), she appeared with him in Chandavalliya Thota in his second film. Many of her female roles with Rajkumar have acquired the status of cult classics.

The cameo as Onake Obavva in Nagarahavu directed by Puttanna Kanagal showed his prowess as an actor. Her portrayal of a sex-deprived wife of a helpless husband in Edakallu Giddada Mele was acclaimed by viewers and critics alike. She was ready to experiment with unconventional characters, playing a sex worker in Kanagal’s latest film, Masanada Hoovu.

His marvelous acting has earned him the nickname Abhinaya Sharade and six state awards and a Filmfare award. In her personal life, she stoically endured pain and bitterness. After separating from her first husband Peketi Shivaram, director, she married Rajashekhar and made a film for him in the mid-1980s.

She even entered politics, unsuccessfully challenging Chikkaballapura’s Lok Sabha polls on a JD (S) ticket in 2004.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/veteran-actor-jayanthi-passes-away/articleshow/84774671.cms

