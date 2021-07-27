Court stays critical order against actor Vijay in Rolls Royce Ghost case

Madras High Court Judges M. Duraiswamy and R. Hemalatha granted the interim stay after the attorney representing the actor said he was prepared to pay the full amount of tax, but wanted the not very charitable remarks made by the single judge against the community of actors as a whole be struck off



A Madras High Court division bench on Tuesday suspended the execution of a critical order issued by a single judge recently while dismissing a 2012 lawsuit filed by actor C. Joseph Vijay, asking for an exemption from the head tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost car, imported from England.

Judges M. Duraiswamy and R. Hemalatha granted the interim stay after lead lawyer Vijay Narayan, representing the actor, said he was prepared to pay the full amount of tax but wanted the Uncharitable remarks made by the Single Judge against the community of actors as a whole be struck off.

The Bench Division ordered the commercial tax department to raise a challan demanding 80% of the tax amount, since Mr. Vijay had already paid the remainder of the 20% in terms of an interim order issued by another single judge in 2012, in the week.

Upon receipt of the challan, the actor must remit the tax within the following week, ordered the judges. They also ordered the registry to put the actors on appeal on August 31 for examining his plea to strike out the remarks made by the single judge and set aside the imposition of costs of 1 lakh.

Mr Narayan argued that the actor was among hundreds of people who approached the court asking for a head tax exemption, but the Single Judge chose the case filed by the actor alone and made remarks scathing who unfairly presented him as anti-national.

Order of single judges

In his order, Judge SM Subramaniam lashed out at the heroes of the reel for avoiding paying taxes and underscoring how important the revenue is to building infrastructure. He also criticized Mr. Vijay for not even disclosing his profession in the affidavit filed in support of his case.

Surprisingly, the Applicant did not even indicate his profession or occupation in his affidavit. He imported a prestigious and expensive car from England but unfortunately did not pay the head tax according to the statutes. He filed a petition to avoid paying the tax … The petitioner, who is a well-known movie actor, should pay tax promptly and on time, the judge said.

He went on to say that it is essential for every citizen to remit taxes in due form to the government and that such payment is a compulsory contribution and not a voluntary payment or donation. Taxes help the state to build schools, hospitals, housing projects for the poor and railways, ports, etc. for all, he added.

The judge pointed out that Mr. Vijay has a large fan base and that these fans consider actors like him to be true heroes. In the state of Tamil Nadu, the heroes of the movies have become the rulers of the state and as a result people feel like they are real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes. Tax evasion should be interpreted as an anti-national and unconstitutional habit, attitude and mindset, he observed.

Deploring the glaring difference between the roles played by actors on the big screen and their real character in real life, Judge Subramaniam said: These actors present themselves as champions of social justice. Their films are against corrupt activities in society. But, they escape the tax and act in a way that is not in accordance with the provisions of the Statutes.

The constitutional objective of social justice enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution and the spirit of Article 38 (2) (minimizing inequalities) could only be achieved if tall people pay taxes on time and act as de real heroes in their lives. A person who pays tax on time and promptly should be considered a true hero, the judge wrote.

Filing a petition, avoiding payment of the head tax, and keeping the petition pending for approximately nine years, can never be appreciated and it is not yet clear whether the applicable head tax has been paid by the applicant or not. Due to the passage of time, the applicant’s learned lawyer also did not say anything about it, the court said.

The judge went on to state: Even philosophically, accumulating wealth or owning the prestigious car of the world would not be of any help for a better life in our great nation, because our country is enriched with culture and social values ​​… The famous people of this great nation should realize that money [that] reached them is from the blood of the poor and their hard-earned money and not from heaven.