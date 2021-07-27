Image source: INSTAGRAM / UMESH KAMAT / RAJ KUNDRA Marathi actor Umesh Kamat takes legal action for linking him to Raj Kundra affair

Actor Umesh Kamat, who has appeared on shows such as “Asambhav” and “Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta”, issued a statement claiming that he was needlessly drawn into the controversy over businessman Raj Kundra. He said: “I, Umesh Kamat, actor by profession, have been unnecessarily drawn into controversy over businessman Raj Kundra, due to lack of due diligence on the part of news channels / platforms. media “.

“Mr. Raj Kundra and his partner Mr. Umesh Kamat, who coincidentally shares my name, have been accused of allegedly producing and creating pornographic content. Although this news is reported by various news channels / media platforms, my name and my image are tainted by the main media platforms / portals because my images / photographs which are available in the public domain are misused by representing me as the accused implicated in the Raj Kundra case ”, he said. -he adds.

The actor continued, “These acts on some of the news channels / media platforms are totally irresponsible and without any form of basic fact-checking.”

“This irresponsible act of disseminating my photographs and associating my name with the Raj Kundra case on various media platforms has caused enormous humiliation, unwanted speculation and agony for me and my family. These actions have severely damaged my reputation and constitute defamation. “

Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Crime Directorate to Request Extension of Custody of Businessman Ryan Thorpe | INHABIT

Umesh clarified that he has no connection with Raj Kundra and that the actor simply shares a common name.

“In light of the above and to avoid further damaging my reputation, I would like to clarify that the Umesh Kamat, presumably an associate of Mr. Raj Kundra in the production / creation of pornographic content, is not me . “

“We only have one common name.”

He added: “I, Umesh Kamat, have been in the industry for two decades, with an impeccable reputation acquired over all these years and have no connection with the case of Mr. Raj Kundra.”

“Since the news channels / media platforms concerned did not follow the basic protocol of carrying out fact-checking on the information disseminated and used in their news articles, I decided to initiate a appropriate legal action against all responsible entities ”.

Umesh also called on everyone not to use his photos or his name in connection with the case.

He said: “I also wish to appeal to all members of the media fraternity covering the case of Mr. Raj Kundra, not to use my photos or my name linking me to the person named Umesh Kamat, involved in the Raj case. Kundra.

“It is my humble request that the media be responsible and do proper fact-checking before releasing or publishing any material regarding the case of Mr. Raj Kundra which involves the name Umesh Kamat ‘, otherwise I shall also be obliged to take the necessary legal measures against the persons concerned. “

The actor concluded, “The connection to this controversy has taken a heavy toll on me, just because of the coincidence of a common name with Raj Kundra’s associate and because of irresponsible journalism. hope that no other actor, celebrity or ordinary man will ever have to relive this ordeal. “

Read also:Raj Kundra porn affair: Employee involved in the distribution of 90 adult films