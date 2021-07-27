Another Gizzy actor joins the hit series – The Gisborne Herald

TWO East Coast women will be coming to TV near you as part of the South Auckland O’Kane whanau at the center of the hit show Head High.

Te Ao o Hinepehinga Rauna returns this season as Aria O’Kane while Roimata Fox enters the fray this season as Ngahuia, Renee O’Kane’s cousin of Miriama McDowell.

Both actors said it was a dream come true to star on a show with a Maori whanau and values ​​at heart.

Coming from home where the top 15 (rugby) is so important, it’s like watching our Shortland Street, Fox said.

She had never had so much fun on set, she said, and watching actors like Rauna develop their craft was exciting for the future of Maori portrayal on television and in film.

I look forward to the day when I have an audition with a name and no ethnicity attached to it.

Before her audition for the series, she returned to watch the first season, she said.

It was originally for research but, it’s so good that I pulled out the popcorn.

It’s just phenomenal. I really see the family and our culture being promoted. . . it is not a diluted Maori family.

Rauna said she felt very lucky to be working on a show that so closely aligned with her values.

It is not a story that we see on television every day. It’s a true representation of who we are as people, not being based on a comedy-based archetype that doesn’t really represent us.

Head High was Rauna’s first step into acting on television. Her ambition is to be a powerful storyteller and she would rather avoid the influence and fame of being famous if she could.

This could be a big demand for a young actor with such a bright future.

From her work on Head High, she landed a role on Shortland Street and is enjoying a vacation in Mexico after finishing filming a show that has yet to be announced.

Rauna had never planned on becoming an actress, but her agent kept offering her auditions, so she thought why not?

Growing up, she didn’t see Maori portrayed onscreen, and it took time to break down the apprehension of joining a predominantly Pakeha industry.

It was really special for me to be part of a Maoridom centric production.

We want to be a true representation of our people and who we are.

Through the turmoil of the past year as a full-time actor, she said her ideal job has changed.

Previously, she wanted to be a superhero in a Marvel movie.

Now her dream role is to star in a Taika Waititi movie.

As someone who is not trained in acting, Rauna said his biggest advice to anyone looking to enter the industry is to look at your performance in the finished product.

It took a while to get over the discomfort of seeing herself, but it was the best way to learn and grow as an actor, she said.

It’s about getting over that ego and that voice in your head to see what could be changed.

I watched my scenes five or six times before I could do this. There was a lot of grimacing and looking away.

The second season of Head High will focus more on the daily family life of the O’Kanes after the first season focused on trauma responding whanau, she said.

You get to know these people as individuals, their hopes and desires. If you pay enough attention, you will notice the changes.

Head High Season Two begins The Three on August 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The first season is available on Three Now.

RATES OF MERIT: East Coast actors Roimata Fox (left) and Te Ao o Hinepehinga Rauna in a scene from Head High’s upcoming second series. Fox’s character Ngahuia is a new face in the series as Rauna returns as Aria O’Kane, whose family is at the center of the New Zealand drama. Photo provided by South Pacific Pictures

