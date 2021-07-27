Meet Vinil Mathew, Malayali director of Bollywood thriller Haseen Dilruba

Haseen Dilruba with Tapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles has been at the top of the trending list since its release on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

Not only in India, the film also became an instant hit in many foreign countries. Bollywood actress Tapsee Pannu, who had a proven track record in critically acclaimed Thappad, once again said she has the potential to carry a film entirely on her shoulders.

Meanwhile, director Vinil Mathew, from Thripunithura in Kerala, is delighted that his film is garnering rave reviews from all corners. Vinil, who studied filmmaking at the famous Film and Television Institute in Pune and Germany, is a veteran of commercials making. Its clients include international brands like Cadbury and Nestlé.

Vinil talks to Onmanorama about Haseen Dilruba and what inspired him to become a filmmaker.

It was in 2014 that you directed the hit romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee. There was a 7 year gap between your first movie and your second Hassen Dilruba movie which was recently released on Netflix. Why did a director who had created a hit wait so long to make his second film?

I am primarily a commercials director. This is how I make a living and I love to do it. I took a break of about 2 or 3 years between commercials to direct Hasee Toh Phasee. I have always been interested in making feature films. I did Hasee Toh Phasee with a friend. Cinema is a big responsibility. It takes years of hard work to write and direct a movie. Post-production is also time consuming. After this film, I returned to the world of advertising. Most importantly, a good story is needed to make a movie. In addition, Bollywood follows a star system. You need to secure the dates of the actors and look for a producer. It doesn’t have to be all the way you want it to be. I hope it won’t be long before my third film.

Casting is a big challenge in Bollywood. Unlike Malayalam cinema, it takes a long time to chain the actors. Sanu John Varghese, the director of Arkariyaam is my close friend. I am also friends with Rajeev Ravi and Parvathy. They told me how quickly a movie can be shot in Malayalam. About 60% of my film was shot before confinement. Sanu was in Kerala during this time. While I was working on the rest of my film, Sanu finished his film and released it. This is the main difference between the two industries. Additionally, in Bollywood, stories have to be chosen based on the interests of a Pan-Indian audience.





Your characters cannot be called good or bad. They also lack the stereotypical traits of a Bollywood hero. How did you help Parineeti Sidharth and Tapsee Vikrant become one with their respective characters?

I work mainly according to the working style of my actors. In both films, the characters are neither good nor bad; all have shades of gray. Thus, the films also have several layers. That’s what attracted me to these stories. Haseen Dilruba is a thriller and at the same time it’s a love story and a family drama, and there is also comedy. In my mind, the film was above all a love story. The rest was developed with the love story as the basis. This must be the reason audiences enjoyed the love angle in the film, even though it is a thriller.

The character of Parineetis in Hasee Toh Phasee is also different from ordinary characters. She is not a drug addict; nor is she an alcoholic or mentally unstable person. However, there are elements of all of that in this character. We couldn’t find a reference character for this role. So, it was a little difficult to film his portions. Takes in which she acts in softer tones and does the same thing too dramatically were filmed simultaneously. During editing, we chose the right ones that matched the sequence. The shooting of this film was quite complex. For the movie, we actually made Sidharth look simple. It was quite a task to get her to achieve a normal look. Likewise, the characters of Tapsee and Vikrants are also unique. We were worried, until the last moment, how these characters would be received.





Your first film was a hit in theaters while the second film had an OTT release. What were the difficulties you encountered as a director?

The lockdown was announced when 60% of Haseen Dilruba was completed. We started it as a movie for the theater. However, filming was stalled for five months. We were only able to resume filming in October of last year. We had the theatrical release in mind even during the editing. However, it was later decided that an OTT version would be best for the film. People were watching the movie on their laptops. Thus, the sound qualities have been modified to adapt to this medium. If we had planned it as an OTT release in the beginning, we would have filmed it a little differently. The film started making the top 10 list in 24 hours.

What do you think of Malayalam films?

I watch a lot of films in Malayalam. I’m also interested in running one. However, I would only direct if I get a good story. I won’t make a movie for a star. My style is to choose actors who match the roles and the story. I really like the films with the Mohanlal Sreenivasan combination. Dileesh Pothen is my favorite director. I like the films written by Syam Pushkaran. Moreover, I am also a big fan of Mahesh Narayanans movies.





What’s your next project?

I have a few stories in mind. It was quite unexpectedly that the story of Haseen Dilruba came to me. Kanila Dhillon told me the story during a meeting at an event. I decided to do it because I liked the story. I didn’t do it by planning everything in advance. The pandemic and containment have taught us that nothing is in our hands.

Family

I was born in Kerala. My father PJ Mathew, originally from Thripunithura, worked as an assistant secretary in the Ministry of Defense. My mother Mercy Mathew is from Cheranalloor. Meanwhile, my wife Swetha is from Thrissur. I grew up and graduated from Delhi. I then studied directing at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. After that, I also took a course on filmmaking in Germany. Currently, my parents stay in Thripunithura.