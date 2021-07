Spain Stars of Tomorrow: Guillermo Lasheras (actor) | Characteristics

Cast in the Netflix series White lines by Money theft Creator Alex Pina, Guillermo Lasheras has now debuted in Daniel Monzns The laws of the border. It’s Hollywood, Guillermo Lasheras thought when he landed a role in White lines and started touring in Mallorca last year. I loved working with actors and teams from different countries. He was then cast in the teenage romantic comedy Through my window, an adaptation of the novel by Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy shot in Spain, also for Netflix. Indeed, despite the pandemic, 2020 has been a very busy year for Lasheras who plays at Monzons The laws of the border, a period crime drama set in 1978. Produced by Atremedia Cine, Ikiru Films and La Terraza, it will be released by Warner Bros Spain later this year. Lasheras plays one of the members of the gang of petty criminals with which an introverted 17-year-old student gets involved. The laws of the border is an adaptation of the novel by famous Spanish author Javier Cercas and is a tribute to the Spanish thrillers of the 1970s and 1980s. It is a mood that fascinates Lasheras, to the point that he plans to produce a contemporary feature film inspired by the exploits of small children. crooks in which he will also be the star. He will produce via his own GLT Estudio. He’s precocious, of course, but the acting bug got Lasheras very early on: no one in my family works in show business, but when I was a kid I always liked to clown. -he. When I started taking acting classes at the age of eight and first stepped on the stage, I remember thinking that was what I wanted to do for a living. And that’s exactly what he did. At age 11 he signed with a modeling and acting agency and after some commercials was cast in the RTVE series. Big Band Clan. Then came the comedy program Poland for Catalan television3, as well as other televised works in Playz-RTVE north mouth, TV3 Hockey girls then lie to protect for Netflix. The best thing about this job is being able to be different people, different characters and think about their reasons. It allows you to learn about human nature, he says. He works on his English skills and quotes directors Alejandro Amenbar, Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Pedro Almodvar as his dream collaborators. Contact: Cris Casero, Tandem Talent

