How a troubled actor became a real estate agent in a $ 122 million house sale

Ryan Serhant earned $ 9,000 in his first year as a real estate agent. It was a little over ten years ago. Today, Serhant enjoys commissions that have made him a multimillionaire.

From this weekend the Wall Street newspaper, Servant represented the buyer of a $ 122 million home in Palm Beach. The beachfront mansion has set a new price record for residential real estate in Palm Beach.

I recently spoke to Serhant about his extraordinary career, which has taken him from struggling actor to Bravos star. Million Dollar New York List and one of the best real estate brokers in the Americas.

The theme that struck me during our conversation is that successful entrepreneurs and leaders act like the people they imagine themselves to be and do. before make their wealth. When you can’t change your situation, there’s one thing you can change: your energy, says Serhant.

When Serhant auditioned for a Bravo show looking for successful real estate agents in New York City, he didn’t feel safe because he had only been in the real estate business for a year and a half. However, just before entering the hearing room, Serhant decided to act as a million dollar listing agent. He brought great energy, a big smile, confident gestures and strong eye contact.

Many people who struggle with public speaking should take a lesson from Serhant and other successful entrepreneurs who overcome feelings of inferiority by acting like the leaders they expect to be in the future. Don’t focus on your insecurities; amplify your strengths.

Think about it. If you ultimately succeed in fulfilling your dream of starting a business, becoming a manager or CEO, or becoming a recognized expert in your field, you will emerge a lot more confident than you currently do. So why not start today?

When I work on public speaking skills with recent graduates, business students, or aspiring leaders, they often recognize their fear of public speaking. They haven’t built the confidence that comes with accomplishment. Unfortunately, their body language reflects their insecurity. They look down a lot, fail to make eye contact, play nervously with their hair and hands, and use filler words like uh uh, and you know.

Let’s try something different, I suggest gently.

I would like you to try the presentation again. Except for this one time, show me how you would speak if you were the founder or CEO of the company.

If students see before-and-after videos of themselves, they often can’t believe the difference. the only the difference between the two presentations is who they imagine themselves to be.

Serhant adds a crucial caveat to this technique: don’t overdo your skills and embellish your experience. Imagining your future self simply means exuding the confidence of the leader you expect to be.

For example, pretend you’re in a job interview and don’t know the answer to a question. An insecure person would try to answer anyway, exposing their lack of knowledge. A confident leader would admit he doesn’t have the answer, but he has a plan to find the solution.

Serhant suggests that you fill your mind with positive thoughts and picture of the future for at least ten seconds before you meet someone. If your head is in the right place, you exude positivity and confidence, and that will set the tone for the meeting, he says.

The tone of a presentation or meeting is set in your head before you start speaking. You can’t control the outcome of a presentation, but you can control how you think about it.