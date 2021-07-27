Last week the recipients of the 44th edition of the Kennedy Middle Honors were presented. The winners of these 12 months form a solid and worthy group: Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler,Saturday night stay‘s Lorne Michaels, Berry Gordy of Motown and the basic baritone of the opera Justino Daz. Once again, however, one person was conspicuously missing from the list: Liza Minnelli, the current embodiment of American spice.

Let’s be clear :The people who lead the Kennedy Middle Honorshave to recognize Liza Minnelli and this is only a cold and expensive reality. She barely deserves to want to tell it here, but let’s make it happen anyway. The child of Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli, Liza has oily paint in her blood, and he or she has been shedding that blood on stage and on screen for 60 years. She was only 19 when she won her first Tony Award forFlora, the purple menacein 1965; she has won two different Tonys since then, as well as a particular Tony Award in 1974. She won an Oscar in 1972 for her unmatched primary efficiency inCabaret, arguably the best musical of all time; that same year, she won a Primetime Emmy for the traditional musical showLiza with a Z. When the Grammys premiered their Residing Legend Award in 1990, she was part of thefirst group of artists they recognized. She is a knight of the French Legion of Honor. Kristen Wiig sent it on SNL.

Liz is an icon. Liza is a star. Liza is an indication and an image of the historical past of showbiz. Liza is what the Kennedy Middle Honors are meant to honor. So why didn’t they do it? It will sound like the Kennedy Middle thinks Liza is probably just a little an excessive amount of: too messy, too campy, too eager to please. However, these qualities are half of what makes Liza so special and dear. She wears her coronary heart on her sequined sleeve. Shemay also be 75, and her well-being has always been a roller coaster. The time has come to pay tribute to him.

However, while we’re on the subject: Liza just isn’t the only eminence in theater who deserves Kennedy Middle’s consideration for her contributions to the American tradition. Many great theater creators have not been recognized before, both for understandable causes (like Ethel Merman, who died too soon after the honors started, or Bob Fosse and Michael Bennett, who died relatively younger) or not ( just like the late Carol Channing). Here, in descending order of age, ten different artists that you have to think aboutafter Lizafor future honors. This is by no means a complete list, but it’s a great place to start nonetheless. You will be able to submit these or different nominations on Kennedy Middle on the back of this web page.

Tommy tune(82): The Broadway dancer, director and altitudinal choreographer has won 9 Tony Awards in three classes for exhibitions withMy one and only,9 and Grand Lodgeand used her famous long legs to help kick down the closet door at a time when few performers were openly gay.

Bernadette Peters (73): The deeply lovable and seemingly ageless Peters began his Broadway career in 1959 and has returned 15 times since then, using his distinctive allure and expertise with explicit success in Stephen Sondheim’s musicals, to who she created roles in Sunday in the park with GeorgeandIn the woods.

Stephen schwartz(73): a key figure in introducing recent pop sounds to Broadway musicals, the skillful composer of hit hitsReinette apple, Divine spelland Depravedhas earned a place in the pantheon of musical theater songwriters, not to mention his work on animated musicals withThe prince of EgyptandThe Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Patti LuPone (72 years old): Through the ups and downs of his tumultuous professionTo avoidon Broadway,Wretchedin the western finish,Boulevard du Couchantin the West Finish howevernoton Broadway, a definitive Mama Rose in Gypsythe incredibly bold and larger-than-life LuPone emerged because the definitionBroadway Divain our time.

Alain menken(72): Through his partnership with lyricist Howard Ashman, which included Little store of horrorsand the first films of the renaissance of Disney animated films (The little Mermaid,The magnificence and the beast andAladdin), Melody Take and EGOT Laureate planted the seeds from which the recent musical theater renaissance was born.

Denzel Washington(66 years old): An authentic forged member ofA soldier’s game In the early 1980s, Washington returned to the boards to play lead roles in Broadway’sJulius Caesar,A raisin in the solar,Fences andThe ice man is comingand is currently presenting August Wilson’s performances in theaters. Oh, and theOccasions not so long ago he was known as the best actor of the twenty-first century.

Nathan Way (65): Perhaps the all-time dominant male musical theater star of our time Lane is a stage comic whose very face suggests a composite of the classic masks of comedy and tragedy. His 40-year career on the Nice White Manner has earned him three Tonys and an eternal place in Broadway lore.

Tony kushner(65 years old): With his magnificent epic Angels in America, perhaps the most influential new play of the past 50 years, Kushner provided a whole new, exciting sense of what was achievable in American drama, and its 2003 musical Caroline, or Change did the same for musical theater. Although he has focused on screenwriting lately, he remains central to the man of the theater.

Viola Davis (55): She’s now risen to stardom, but the really good Davis will always be a stage star to anyone who noticed her on her Off Broadway in the 2004s Intimate outfit or in his three roles as August Wilson on Broadway:Seven guitars,King Hedley IIandFences.

Audra McDonald(51): She’s admittedly on the younger side for the Kennedy Middle Honors right now (although Stevie Surprise, LL Cool J, and Midori were only 49 once they bought theirs). However, can anyone doubt that Audra will ultimately get the coveted medal? She has already racked up six Tony Awards, possibly the most actor count in history.

[Update note: I was so sure that the great lyricist Sheldon Harnick, age 97, who withJerry Bock wroteFiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me and Fiorello!, had already been honored that it didn’t even occur to me to check. But he hasn’t been, and he should be, right away.]