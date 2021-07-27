Spain Stars of Tomorrow: Dariam Coco (actor) | Characteristics





In a Spanish landscape that diversifies late, the presence of Dariam Cocos offers inspiration with his work in Spanish television series The other look (A different view) and its cast in the upcoming Netflix series Welcome to Eden, after his debut for the platform in a supporting role in Money theft. Coco was born in Lanzarote in the Canary Islands but moved to Madrid in order to study journalism. I’ve always been very shy so I decided to take acting classes to work on it, she explains. That, combined with the plays I saw made me think this was what I wanted to do and changed course. His breakthrough in television came with The other look, located in a girls’ school in the 1920s in Seville. Coco remembers the casting process for this job: probably the first where I really had fun. I wasn’t nervous and came out very happy, even before they called me to tell me I had the part. She joined the show in season two, as Ines, the first dark-skinned girl to go to school. The series dealt with the racism and discrimination she suffers from. In Money theft, she was invited in two episodes of season three, shot in Panama. It was a great learning experience and I realized first-hand how international these series are. She also played a supporting role in the series The time that I give you, before being cast as a regular for Welcome to Eden, both Netflix productions and the two not yet released. Filming in the native island of Cocos in Lanzarote and other places in Spain, Welcome to Eden is her longest work to date and should give the actress another important step on the international stage. The series is about a group of influencers who receive an invitation to attend an exclusive music festival on an island and find themselves on a much more difficult adventure than expected. I remember growing up being baffled by the lack of actors and actresses who looked like me when I watched TV, she recalls. Hopefully this will continue to evolve into a more diverse landscape on the small and big screen. It was very slow in Spain, but I’m also trying to find my place. Things are and will continue to change in this regard. It’s a question of time. Contact: Carlos Ramos, Cram Talent

