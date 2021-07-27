Entertainment
‘Most of the pandemic’ will be behind us by October, warns Neil Ferguson
Most of the pandemic will be behind us by October, said the scientist whose modeling led to the first nationwide lockdown.
Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told the BBCs Today program that the effects of the vaccines have been enormous in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.
I think I am certain that by the end of September, October time, we will get back to most of the pandemic, he said, adding that we still have Covid with us, that people are still dying of Covid, but well, put the bulk of the pandemic behind us.
The number of infections reported on Monday was 24,950, a 40% drop from the figure a week earlier. This is the lowest daily number for more than three weeks and suggests the drop in cases isn’t just a statistical quirk.
But the government is holding back from celebrating and opting for caution instead, hoping that the first signs of good news don’t cause people to let their guard down.
Boris Johnson believes the impact of last Monday’s Freedom Day will once again increase infections, which means the UK is not out of the woods yet, a spokesperson for No 10.
Professor Ferguson, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), also warned that next week will be key in determining whether hospitalizations, which continue to rise, start to decline.
There is a potential for quite a substantial increase in contact rates again as schools reopen in September, so they weren’t completely out of the woods, he said.
More than a week ago, Professor Ferguson predicted that Covid cases could reach 200,000 per day in the UK after the country was unlocked on July 19.
When asked if he supports that number, he replied: I think it’s too early to tell.
The discounts we’ve seen so far happened long before unlocking. And we won’t see for several weeks what the effect of unlocking is.
Having said that, I’m happy enough to be wrong if it’s wrong in the right direction. If the number of cases remains low, that will be very good news, he added.
He said it was important to remain cautious as the proportion of cases testing positive only started declining very recently and leveled off slightly on July 21.
So we have to watch a lot of different indicators to see what’s going on. But like I said, it will probably take us several more weeks to see the effect of unlocking.
Scotland is also seeing a significant drop in cases.
Scottish Government National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch described how the rate of cases in the country is dropping dramatically.
We had five of the top 10 local authorities in the UK, now we have none in the top 150, Professor Leitch told the BBCs Today program.
We have now seen hospital admissions drop. About 3% of people with HIV are admitted to hospital, but they are now younger, in relatively good health and can be discharged faster. But some remain, and we have had a lot of deaths in the last few days.
He said fans’ participation in Euro 2020 caused a spike in cases, but said it was important to keep football in perspective.
The Scotland-England game gave us a peak because of the travel, not necessarily to Wembley. Unfortunately, from a sporting point of view, Scotland came out far too early. But epidemiologically speaking, it probably did us a favor, he said.
