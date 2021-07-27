



From Shanaya Kapoor to Ahaan Panday: Famous Bollywood Kids Awaiting Their Bollywood Debut

Bollywood child stars set the internet on fire and have now kept their fans waiting for their Bollywood debut. Read ahead to take a look.



Posted: Jul 27, 2021 3:24 PM 1 / 6 Famous kids have yet to make their Bollywood debut Bollywood has witnessed every year a new group of young talents, who enter the industry to become actors. From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the next generation of actors have already started to make their presence felt in the Bollywood industry, following in the footsteps of their popular parents. Although it is easier for famous kids to keep a foothold in the industry, some of them gained popularity before they became actors because they are huge social media sensations. Fans of these famous kids follow their every move and wait to see their favorites make their Bollywood debut. Here are the names of famous kids who have yet to debut in the Bollywood industry. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Shanaya Kapoor Daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has always dreamed of becoming an actress. After working as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor star Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War, Karan Johar has announced that Shanaya Kapoor will be launched through his production banner, Dharma Productions. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Khushi Kapoor Daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is one of social media’s biggest sensations, awaiting her Bollywood debut. The two sisters had a frank conversation on a TV series and revealed that they would like Khushi Kapoor to debut opposite Meezaan Jaffrey or Ahaan Panday. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Suhana khan Daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has once made her fans believe that she is a good actress by sharing excerpts from her college plays. Therefore, fans are waiting to see her make her on-screen debut. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Aryan Khan Son of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut soon. Apparently, it will be started by Karan Johar, who has taken the responsibility of giving the actor’s son the good luck for a good start in the industry. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Ahaan Panday A cousin of Ananya Panday, Ahaan is active on social media and often shares photos and videos of his acting shots, raising the bar of the game for the generation to come. It would, it seems, be launched by Yash Raj Films. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

