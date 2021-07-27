Old peaks, Snake Eyes sinks during quiet weekend at the box office





M. Night Shyamalans Old easily won a slower weekend at the North American box office, while GI Joe’s Snake Eyes movie lived up to its name. While these are new offerings from the big studios, moviegoers showed up in modest numbers on a weekend where there was the notable distraction of the Olympics as well as growing concerns about the Delta variant. Universal said on Sunday that Old made around $ 16.5 million. Paramounts Snake Eyes origin story grossed around $ 13.4 million in ticket sales. While not that far apart from each other, Snake Eyes, starring Henry Golding as the Warrior-in-Training, cost significantly more with an advertised price of $ 88 million, excluding commercials. Meanwhile, Old, with Gael Garca Bernal and Vicky Krieps leading a family whose tropical vacations turn into horror when they start to age quickly, has been independently funded for around $ 18 million. Including international revenue, Old, based on the graphic novel Sandcastle, grossed $ 23 million worldwide in its first weekend. It’s an amazing start, said Jim Orr, head of distribution for Universals. M. Night Shyamalan is an incredible filmmaker and one of the best in the business. Orr said he also expects Old to continue to perform well in the coming weeks. Neither audiences nor critics rated the two new films particularly well. Old has 52% on Rotten Tomatoes and got a C + CinemaScore, while Snake Eyes is currently 42% on Rotten Tomatoes with a B-CinemaScore, which historically doesn’t bode well for long-term potential. Disney and Marvels Black Widow climbed to third place with $ 11.6 million, bringing its worldwide total to $ 314.9 million, while last week’s # 1 movie Space Jam: A New Legacy took grossed $ 9.6 million, down 69% from last weekend. Both are also available to watch at home: Space Jam airs on HBO Max, while Disney + subscribers can rent Black Widow for $ 30. It’s part of the natural ebb and flow of the box office as we are still on the road to recovery. “said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. You’re going to have bigger weekends and smaller weekends. It’s still an unusual market. The entire North American box office weekend generated around $ 68 million in revenue, according to Comscore. That’s a far cry from just three weeks ago, when Black Widow alone was making $ 80 million. But, Dergarabedian said, it’s also worth noting where the box office was a year ago, when drive-ins were the only option and weekend revenue only totaled $ 746,000. How much the industry has recovered over the course of a year is simply astounding, Dergarabedian said. We were in a great location and next weekend when Jungle Cruise opens should be a solid weekend as well. Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. When available, the latest international issues from Friday to Sunday are also included. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Old, $ 16.5 million. 2. Snake Eyes, $ 13.4 million. 3. Black Widow, $ 11.6 million. 4. Space Jam: A New Legacy, $ 9.6 million. 5. F9, $ 4.7 million. 6. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, $ 3.4 million. 7. The Boss Baby: family business, $ 2.7 million. 8. The Purge Forever, $ 2.3 million. 9. A Quiet Place, Part II, $ 1.3 million. 10. Roadrunner: a film about Anthony Bourdain, $ 830,000.

