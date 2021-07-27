Beloved Actor & Personality LeVar Burton Gets Fucked By Tonie This Fall

PALO ALTO, California, July 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – This Fall Beloved Actor, Director, Producer and Writer Take Burton (Rainbow Reading, Star Trek and Danger!) will have her voice and image immortalized as Tonie!

Take Burton award winning children’s book, The rhino that swallowed a storm , will benefit from full tone processing, including audio recorded by Burton himself! The Heartwarming Story is a story to help children overcome difficult feelings, reminding them that even in bad times, there are always good people around who care. Burton and Tones have also developed original content for his Tonie, which will include activities and lessons on emotional learning and literacy, storytelling and an “audio excursion” to develop the imagination.

“I am delighted to collaborate with tonies and to see myself transformed into a Tonie figurine for young children to read at home and at school,” said Take Burton. “My mother was a teacher and has developed a love of reading in me since I was a child. As a result of my upbringing, I have made a personal commitment to promoting the power of story time as a way to foster healthy growth. from childhood. I love working with tonies as a company with a common mission to make storytelling fun, fresh and a screen-less solution for a new generation. “

tons is the original screenless audio entertainment system developed especially for young children. Designed for small hands and independent playing, the tone audio system works with the combination of a Toniebox , a flexible, shockproof five-inch portable speaker cube without screens, sharp corners or edges, complicated controls, etc., and Tonies , hand-painted figurines featuring stories, songs and more.

Tones are essentially the toddler version of collectible audible action figures that promote play, learning, and imagination, and have developed a cult following among young families and early educators in the United States since their births. debut last September. The collection includes family and class favorites like GoNoodle , Peppa Pig (Hasbro) and Peter Rabbit (Random House of Penguins).

The LeVar Burton “Rhino” special pack will include a gray Toniebox and a Take Burton Tonie, retail for $ 99.99. The LeVar Burton “Rhino” Tonie can also be purchased individually for $ 14.99. The waiting list for Take Burton “Rhinoceros” Tonie is open now, and it will officially go on sale on September 9, 2021.

Additionally, as part of her personal mission to inspire and support children’s literacy, Burton and Tones have published a fun, easy and rewarding book. #ReadToYourChild challenge and competition on social networks ! With back-to-school time just over the horizon, parents looking to avoid the “summer slippage” before the school year begins can help their children by taking the time to read with them as often as possible. Parents are encouraged to film a video of them reading their favorite childhood story to their child, post it on Instagram with #ReadToYourChild and tag it @ tonies.us and @ carry.burton . A grand prize for submissions will be a special in-person visit from Take Burton at your child’s school. He will select his favorite entry to win story hour starring The rhino that swallowed a storm. Burton will also donate to the 25 Toniebox School. Full rules and details can be found here .

“We are huge fans of LeVar, having grown up watching him on TV and now sharing his love of storytelling with children,” said Drew vernon, marketing director at tonies United States. “We are delighted to share The rhino that swallowed the storm in a new way in homes and classrooms across the country.

tones are available for purchase online through tonies.com, Target.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Amazon.com, CAMP.com and FAO.com. Tonies can be found in stores at FAO Schwarz at new York, CAMP outlets and independent toy retailers nationwide.

