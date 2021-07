Spain Stars of Tomorrow: Berta Casta (actress) | Characteristics

Starting her professional life as a model child, Berta Casta got her first screen role at the age of 12 in a thriller television series. Under suspicion for Atresmedia, and many other professions followed. Now she splits her time between two major TV productions for 2021: Everybody lies (They all lie) for Movistar + and Netflix Welcome to Eden. Starting so young, playing the part was really a game, and despite my shyness, I found the camera didn’t intimidate me, she says. I always felt quite confident and at ease while filming, even though I learned to better prepare my plays, to build their biography, to draw their emotional map. Castas’ loaded CV includes the RTVE series of Spanish public television Big Band Clan as good as Like it was yesterday for Catalan TV3 and Christmas days (Three days of Christmas) for Netflix where she played the character later played by Elena Anaya (The skin i live in) as an adult. She was also the child actress playing Salvador Dalis ‘sister Anna Maria in Catalan director Ventura Pons’ approach to her life story in the feature film. Miss Dalí, a role played in her mature years by British actress Sin Phillips. Everybody lies re-equip her with her Christmas days director Pau Freixas, joining a cast directed by Leonardo Sbaraglia (Pain and Glory), Juan Diego Botto (White lines) and Ernesto Alterio (Perfect strangers). You have to remember that you can do this, because it is intimidating to work with such talented actors, she says, after finishing filming the first season. Regarding the Welcome to Eden shoot, I can’t help but feel a little emotional in the best possible way, with a big smile on my face, she said. The casting process was long, but I enjoyed the whole process. It was even fun. I cried when they told me I had the part. We have filmed in many different places in Spain and the photos I have seen have impressed me. I feel like I have taken a leap forward. Building an acting career is often a long process, but the opportunities for Casta multiply, building on roles that have allowed her to grow from a child actress to the young performer she is now. If the second seasons of his new series get the green light, life will get even busier for the rising star. Contact: Nuria Cano, Salvador Actors Agency

