Entertainment
Unconventional dating ideas inspired by Bollywood movies your partner will love
Most of the dates in the movies are either too blurry, like an expensive dinner on top of the Eiffel Tower and singing and dancing in the rain, or they’re just plain boring like having a cup of coffee together in a crowded restaurant.
Honestly, these are so done and dusted!
Plus, with nightly curfews and impromptu shutdowns in the covid-19 era, you can’t always count on a stereotypical date for a movie or dinner.
But, it’s for the best since you get the chance to be creative and sweep your partner in film style, but in a unique way.
You can steal unconventional date ideas that Bollywood unwittingly gave us and make your date super special.
Below are some really quirky, cute, and truly romantic date ideas that your partner or crush won’t be able to say no to:
1. Sit by the lake
This is probably the most affordable and easiest date idea ever.
Take them for a walk around town then park your car by the lake, where you can grab a pizza (don’t forget to order take out as you walk around) and a heart to heart getting to know them more like Naina and Bunny’s YJHD.
You don’t need a restaurant to eat together, just food and privacy and oh, a blazing sunset for the perfect romantic date.
2. Take your Bae to the terrace
There is a legitimate term called Rooftop Romance or chhat wala pyaar in Bollywood movies, so you know that your efforts to mark a night out on the patio will not be wasted.
It would be incredibly romantic to have a coffee in the evening, a yoga session in the morning, or a fancy dinner in the evening. You can take your pick.
3. Have fun on your bike
If you and your partner are more into fun and adventurous activities rather than going to the movies or going for a walk by the beach, you can offer them a date by bike.
It would be exciting to run with your partner, especially if you are both athletic and a bit competitive. This could be an evening date or better yet, an early morning date followed by breakfast.
4. Go for a romantic boat ride
Forget about long car trips and an unforgettable ride, a boat ride is a simple, old-fashioned date idea that your partner will remember for a lifetime.
If you are staying in a place famous for its lakes and boat rides, you absolutely cannot miss it. However, if you don’t, add it to your favorites when you visit such a place and instead of an expensive dinner take them for a boat trip date.
5. A meeting night in the garden
If you’re stuck with bae in lockdown, this is the most amazing and unforgettable date you can throw to break the rut and spice things up in your relationship.
Just light up your garden with fairy lights, get some lanterns and you can cook something for her too. You can end the date by looking at the stars together. Your lady will love it!
