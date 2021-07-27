Spain Stars of Tomorrow: Alex Monner (actor) | Characteristics





With three novelties as a main actor (The cover, Mediterraneo: the law of the sea and Centaur), Alex Monner has become a name to follow in the Spanish industry after a career that began with a chance opportunity. At 14, Monner attends one of the many castings organized in Barcelona schools for the Pau Freixas film Crosses (2010), a coming-of-age story set in the 1980s. It was one of the best experiences I have ever had, he recalls, spending two months in summer camp mode, work with friends. I learned my trade while working, without ever taking acting lessons. Pau Freixas made me understand that I had an actor in me and gave me the confidence to work with it. Monner again worked with Freixas in the Red Marching Band Society, a Filmax and Catalan TVC series widely sold internationally and later remade in the United States by Fox. Next come features like Isaki Lacuesta and Isa Campos The next skin, a drama with Emma Surez (Juliet) in which Monner played a boy with amnesia who was lying or not. For Telecinco TV series Unauthorized life (Live without permission), Monner played the conflicted son of a drug dealer, and he also appeared in a late 1960s series The invisible line (La linea invisible), an original Movistar + 2020 on the start of the assassinations perpetrated by the Basque terrorist group ETA. This year saw him in a thriller Below zero, announced as the most watched film on Netflix in the world the week of its release at the end of January, and a difficult shoot for the actor. I did the most physically demanding scene of my career, chained and under a cold artificial rain, freezing in fact, he recalls. The movie is not called Below zero for nothing. Busy Monner has since directed three feature films: The blanket, about a group of budding singers who make their living in the tourist resort of Benidorm imitating famous music stars, released in Spain in July; Action thriller Centaur, by Daniel Calparsoro, with Carlos Bardem; and Mediterraneo: the law of the sea, by Marcel Barrena, on the true story of the Spanish ship of the NGO Open Arms which carried out a mission to rescue refugees in the Mediterranean. Barrena plays a photojournalist and he fondly remembers his time in Greece for the shoot: it was extended due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic and in my free time I was able to befriend some refugees, mainly from Syria and Afghanistan. It was a lifetime experience that I will never forget. Contact: Esther Cabrero, Paper Street Actors Co

