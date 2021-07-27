Sofia Hayat Alleges Numerous Aspiring Actors Were Made To Do Porn In Bollywood | People News

Mumbai: One day when businessman Raj Kundra, who is accused in a pornography case, was sent to judicial detention for 14 days by a court in Mumbai, former “Bigg Boss” candidate Sofia Hayat said on Tuesday that it was not uncommon for aspirants to Bollywood to be tricked into filming pornographic films by unscrupulous businessmen.

“A casting agent once told me that there is an intimate scene and that I have to show the director how well I can act for it,” recalls Hayat, who had entered “Bigg Boss 7” as a wildcard entry.

“I knew it was a trick because professionals would never ask an artist to play such a scene. I have had two love scenes in my career, and although I am not inhibited by such scenes , it was a closed set and no one asked me to act out the scenes before the shoot, ”she said.

Aspirants to Bollywood, said Hayat, should be wary of such proposals. She added that pornography desensitizes people to love and spoke out in favor of its treatment by the courts on the same basis as rape.

“It cuts off people’s love and only allows lust. Anyone who sells porn is an enemy of the energy of love,” Hayat said.

Some of her professional work, she added, has been recorded on screen and uploaded to apps like the one being investigated for Kundra’s alleged links to her. “Pornography is a violation of a woman’s rights and the courts should treat it as rape,” Hayat said.

She also pointed out that a number of businessmen are taking advantage of young women in the film industry. Their only motivation is money – and what they did to the women was the equivalent of rape, she said.