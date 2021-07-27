Olympic Games 2020: Vidya Balan to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Stars Join India’s “Olympic Fan Army”





Image Source: INSTAGRAM / VIDYA BALAN, VICKY KAUSHAL Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have begun and while the Games may look different this year in the midst of a pandemic, there is a lot to cheer on for us Indian fans. Did you know that this year India sent its largest contingent of all time to compete in the Olympics? Plus, we have some of the best athletes in the world that you may never have heard of, but who have broken records, broken barriers and defied expectations in every way imaginable representing India at the Games. Our favorite Bollywood celebrities have joined the Indian Army of Olympic supporters. Taking to Instagram, Vidya Balan says the more she learns about our Indian Olympic athletes, the more she becomes a fan. We couldn’t agree more! Team India also found a fan in runner, fitness enthusiast, pilot and actor, Gul Panag. Award-winning actor and Superfan Vicky Kaushal is calling on his supporters to join the Indian Army of Olympic supporters like he has and let athletes know what Indian fans are made of. With so many talented athletes in the Olympic contingent, like Deepika Kumari who is the number 1 archer in the world, Fan banna toh banta hai says actor and VJ Mismatched, Rannvijay Singha. Author, actor and producer, Twinkle Khanna shares how she was inspired by weightlifter and girlboss Mirabai Chanu. If you don’t know her, you should watch the video below. Obviously, we became fans! Need more inspiration? Tune in to the action of the Olympics and watch the athletes perform at their best on the biggest sporting stage. Few of us may have heard of them, but they have never failed to make us proud. Now it’s our turn to support them and become their fans!

