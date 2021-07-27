Lewis Capaldi is snubbed against Raya | Entertainment





Lewis Capaldi reportedly tried chatting with a blonde influencer on a celebrity dating app – but she ignored him. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter tried his luck with YouTuber Flossie Clegg on Raya – the membership-based dating site – after stumbling across his profile, but it looks like he might need some improvement his talk lines as a 21-year-old. -The old blonde beauty snubbed his advances. A source told The Sun’s Weird column: Lewis has been on Raya for some time and has seen Flossie, so he tried to strike up a conversation. She’s absolutely gorgeous, it’s no wonder Lewis sent her a message. But it looks like she wasn’t interested. And Flossie is certainly not hiding the fact that she turned it down as she recently told fans that the hitmaker “Someone You Loved” was the last person to send her a direct message in her new Youtube video called “My Juiciest.” Say It Or Shot It … should not be downloading this’. Lewis hasn’t had too much success on the dating app – in which his profile bio reads, “I have a dog and I’m very good at fighting” – as he reportedly joined Raya in 2019 and hasn’t found a girlfriend yet. While Flossie may not be interested in Lewis, Jade Thirlwall – who is now dating Jordan Stephens from Rizzle Kicks – has a soft spot for him. She said previously: “I went through a trial phase of sliding into a lot of DMs. And literally I didn’t realize how much pie a person could get. I have DMed Lewis Capaldi once to see if he wanted to go to karaoke with us and he just didn’t respond. I also tried to slip into AJ Traceys DMs, got stomped on, literally didn’t respond. Lewis had previously dated former “Love Island” winner Paige Turley after meeting her in college, but their relationship didn’t last long as they broke up after two years and she later attended the ITV reality show in 2020.

