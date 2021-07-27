Raj Kundra Porn Movie Affair: This Bollywood Couple To Replace Shilpa Shetty In Super Dancer 4 This Week





Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent days due to Kundra’s alleged involvement in the production of porn movies. He was taken into custody for creating and distributing adult content. Due to all of this, Shilpa, who is also a judge on the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4, did not appear last week. Amid all the controversy, she didn’t leave her home and couldn’t film for Super Dancer Chapter 4. However, the show must go on, so in her absence other Bollywood stars have appeared. as special guests. Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Was In Tears, Argued With Raj Kundra In Home Raid Over Porn Case For an episode, Karisma kapoor spoke as a special guest. Now a Bollywood couple namely Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza will be on board for another episode of the Sony TV show.

According to ETimes, a source said the couple love the show and are up to it.

“Riteish and Genelia are still together. The couple still have the same chemistry as before and basically they’re a very happy couple with a great sense of humor. As it stands, it’s going to be an episode. rocking, “said a source revealed.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, the businessman’s bail plea, is heard in court. Some reports suggest that Shilpa Shetty could be questioned again.

