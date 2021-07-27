Entertainment
Which canceled show would you like to see recorded? (SURVEY) | Entertainment
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a favorite TV show, especially when it’s unplanned. This is the case with many shows canceled during the last season.
Many favorites got the ax sooner than viewers would have hoped, be it long-running titles like NCIS: New Orleans and Mac Gyver or a more recent price like Zoeys Extraordinary Reading List and Prodigal son. While some shows may be saved from the brink of extinction more recently with PBS Masterpieces Sanditon which had been canceled overseas on ITV even before Season 1 aired on TV in the US, not all titles are so lucky.
Last season, several favorites, including the aforementioned NCIS: NOLA, Mac Gyver, Zoeys Extraordinary Reading List, andProdigal son as good asGood girls, Lovecraft Country,Manifesto, Rebel, and For life are among the most discussed by fans.
Some showrunners even shared their plans for what would have happened after their shortened runs. NCIS: NOLA reportedly ended his final season with a cliffhanger, one of the show’s executive producers revealed to TV Insider. Meanwhile, Lovecraft Countrys showrunner Misha Green shared a mini-outline on his Twitter profile for what would have happened in Season 2 before the Emmy-nominated shows were canceled.
And ephemeral series like For life and Rebel explore new life at IMDb TV as ManifestoSwitching to Netflix is still possible. Needless to say, there are strong feelings about what should come back and whether or not they even stand a chance.
Below we want to hear from viewers. If you had to avoid canceling a show in the last TV season, what show would it be? Let us know in the poll and ring in the comments section.
