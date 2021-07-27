19 of the most toxic relationships that have been romanticized in Bollywood movies

Bollywood is known for its musical romances. But let’s be honest, not all movies that hit theaters are perfect. In fact, the most popular Bollywood romances are toxic and perpetuate unhealthy relationships.

Here is a list of the worst Bollywood movies that have romanticized characters and relationships, which shouldn’t be encouraged in real life:

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

So Anjali didn’t exist for Rahul when she wore comfy tracksuits and played sports, but the second she got her makeover and wore sarees – he was in love. Does that mean he won’t like her if she wears “unflattering” pajamas around the house? Because that’s how fragile this man’s concept of love is.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny was a selfish man who didn’t give a damn about anyone but himself, there I said it. Moreover, he acts as if he “owns” Naina in front of Vikram, when in reality he has not contacted her in years. When it comes to confessing, he makes a big deal out of giving her his life. Not to mention the fact that he only realizes that he loves her once he’s afraid that she will move away from him.

3. Aashiqui 2

We all love Aditya Roy, but her character in that movie was messed up. Rahul loved Aarohi, but only when it suited, as soon as the spotlight shifted from him to her, did he start to sabotage their lives. This relationship probably shouldn’t have lasted that long.

4. Raanjhanaa

Kundan stalked Zoya for years and despite being brutally rejected and slapped in the face, he gave up. Commendable? No! It’s not romantic, it’s harassment.

5. Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein

Maddy was neither sweet nor romantic, she was a man who pretended to be someone else and cheated on a girl to fall in love with him. The fact that they described the girl as naive enough to come back to him is all that’s wrong with Bollywood.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Every character in this love triangle was so problematic. From Aman 6-din lady inplan for Rohit to forget Naina in the blink of an eye, as soon as he sees Camilla. And not to mention Naina, who had no opinion and wasn’t even asked which of the two boys she wanted to end up with.

7. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

SoRaj loves Pooja because she’s the girl he’s been messaging with for YEARS, but as soon as he sees Tina, he realizes who he’s attracted to. And would it have been nice if he hadn’t turned back to Pooja, then got mad at her, and then forced her to marry someone else? And Pooja was okay that this guy hadn’t seen past his best friend? This movie was just a big WTF.

8. Kabir Singh

Besides being an absolutely shitty person, Kabir treated Preeti like his property and even said when they first met that she was his. Preeti obviously had nothing to say about it because that was his whole character.

9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Raj and Simran, the love story that has inspired generations. Well, sorry for bursting your bubble, but Raj harassed Simran the first time they met on the train, crushed her marriage, and just expected her to run away with him. Why? You didn’t even tell her you loved her.

10. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badri stalks Vaidehi until she gives in was not love. Creating a scene when she goes to Singapore is not love. Not everything portrayed in this movie was love.

11. Dil to Pagal Hai

Rahul has never been in love with Pooja and he just projected his fantasy – Maya onto their relationship. He loved how “pure” she was and let’s not forget how she took all of her bullshit sitting down.

12. Tanu marries Manu

Tanu was anything but kind, and seeing a young man slipping into his self-destructive behavior, in the name of love, was just painful to watch.

13. Marriage

The most famous song from this movie – Mujhe hak hai, perfectly describes what was wrong. He thought she was something to own.

14. Mohabbatéine

The couples in this movie were so messed up. Sameer “saved” Sanjana from her boyfriend and then told her that it was all because of the way she dressed. Vikram, on the other hand, lied, harassed, harassed and blackmailed Ishika outside with him.

15. Sultana

The creators couldn’t decide whether they wanted Aarfa to be independent or not. And if they did, it was only to make Sultan great. And obviously, let’s not forget that this story begins because he stalks her and stalks her until she tells him that she will only marry someone with ambition.

16. Chalté

Raj’s ego was so big that he basically ate the whole movie. He is one of the most toxic characters in an Indian film.

17. Tere Naam

Just to jog your memory, Radhe kidnaps Nirjara so that she falls in love with him. And if those aren’t relationship goals, we don’t know what they are.

18. The Lord does not die for me Jodi

He lied to her to make her fall in love with him. But did she get mad at her for falling in love with the fake version of him and not the real one? Wake me up when this movie starts to make sense.

19. Josh

Max sings apun bola and harassing a girl who clearly said NO is a violation of consent, and he would have received an IRL injunction.

Maybe we should just stop calling these movies love stories.