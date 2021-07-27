The lyrical magic of Bollywood





Bollywood has a song for every mood, whether it’s heartbreak, romance, or tragedy. As desi tracks bring tectonic changes to our emotions, here is a list of the hilarious songs of all time from Bollywood. It’s funny how the lyricists at B-town went too far to create lyrical magic that might never make sense to you. Let’s bet these cheesy Bollywood songs will make you laugh more than they will make you dance: batata wada If you listen to these lyrics “Bataata vada hey bataata vada, Dil nahi dena tha dena pada”, you will first laugh and then you will probably wonder if the lyricist wrote down his frustration? The song by Batata Wada is taken from a 1987 film, Hifaza, starring Anil Kapoor, Nutan and Ashok Kumar. It was sung by Asha Bhosle and SP Balasubrahmanyam. Why did Asha say yes to sing such a song? Either way, it’s his choice. Listen to this song with your Batata Wada.

You are a superman

“Tu mera superman mai teri lady, ho gaya hai apna pyar already” This song is from the 1988 film Dariya Dil. It was sung by Mohammed Aziz and Sadhana Sargam. The song features Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Roshni and Raj Kiran. Listen to this song and try to control your laughter. Hum toh tambu mai bambu laga bethe

“Hum toh tambu mai bambu laga bethe”, is a song from the movie Mard.

Don’t be shocked, we all remember this movie because of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and the Mard tattoo on his chest. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Aziz, it was composed by Anu Malik.

Listen to this song anytime other than your wedding night. (Cringe alert!) Simple baap ki beti mujhe bhai bolti

“Mere baap ki beti mujhe bhai bolti, simple baap ki biwi mujhe beta bolti, meri maa ka bhai mujhe bhanja bolta, simple bhai ki beti mujhe chacha bolti”, after hearing this song, you will get either a pro with family affiliations, either the end until it is more confused. This song is from the movie Chal Mere Bhai. It was sung by Vinod Rathod and Abhijeet. Thank you Sameer for writing such a song because it will help millennials understand family affiliations. Arey Ek Hai Anaar Yahan “Meri pant bhi sexy, meri shirt bhi sexy, simple baal bhi sexy, meri chal bhi sexy, you roomal sexy hai”

Never use that line to impress someone, believe us when we say it, because you are not Govinda. This song is taken from the film Dulaara released in 1994, starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor. It is sung by Govinda and Alka Yagnik.

