Sofia Hayat claims many Bollywood aspirants are tricked into doing porn





Image source: INSTAGRAM / SOFIA HAYAT Sofia hayat On a day when businessman Raj Kundra, who is accused in a pornography case, was sent into judicial custody for 14 days by a Mumbai court, former “Bigg Boss” candidate Sofia Hayat said on Tuesday. that it was not uncommon for aspirants to Bollywood to be made to shoot for pornographic films by unscrupulous businessmen. “A casting agent once told me that there was an intimate scene and that I have to show the director how well I can act for it,” recalls Hayat, who had listed “Bigg Boss 7” as wildcard entry. “I knew it was a trick because professionals would never ask an artist to play such a scene. I have had two love scenes in my career, and although I am not inhibited by such scenes , it was a closed set and no one asked me to act out the scenes before the shoot, ”she said. Aspirants to Bollywood, said Hayat, should be wary of such proposals. She added that pornography desensitizes people to love and spoke out in favor of its treatment by the courts on the same basis as rape. “It cuts off people’s love and only allows lust. Anyone who sells porn is an enemy of the energy of love,” Hayat said. Some of her professional work, she added, has been recorded on screen and uploaded to apps like the one being investigated for Kundra’s alleged links to her. “Pornography is a violation of a woman’s rights and the courts should treat it as rape,” Hayat said. She also pointed out that a number of businessmen are taking advantage of young women in the film industry. Their only motivation is money – and what they did to the women was the equivalent of rape, she said. Read also : Raj Kundra porn affair: Shilpa Shetty’s husband remanded in custody for 14 days Shilpa Shetty was in tears and shouted at Raj Kundra during a search of his house, “What was needed to do all of this? Raj Kundra porn affair: Shilpa Shetty’s husband remanded in custody for 14 days

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/sofia-hayat-claims-many-bollywood-aspirants-are-tricked-into-doing-porn-722384 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos