Fairest of the Fair says the role is a blessing | New

CEDARBURG There is so much that 2021 Fairground Fair Mackenzie Neumann loves about Ozaukee County Fair, but what she loves most is how she brings the whole community together. .

The community will return for the 162nd Ozaukee County Fair this year after it was not open to the public in 2020 due to the COVID19 pandemic. The fair was limited to evaluating 4-H exhibits and open classes and holding traditional livestock and small animal auctions.

Being the official ambassador for such an incredible event is such a blessing, said Neumann, 20, of Cedarburg.

Neumann recently graduated from St. Norbert College at De Pere and majored in Communication and Media Studies with a minor in Leadership.

The fair has been part of the Neumanns family for generations. She is a third generation Ozaukee County 4-H member and was a member of the city and county 4-H club for 12 years.

I have been attending the fair for as long as I can remember, she said. It was always my favorite time of year. Not only because I was in 4-H, but because no matter when or where I always met someone I knew. Being at the fair was like being with family, as there was always a friendly face around the next merry-go-round or food stall.

Becoming Fairest of the Fair has been a long-standing goal for Neumann. She was crowned the most beautiful of the Ozaukee Jr. County Fair in 2012 and she was able to participate with the most beautiful of the fair, Sheila Kleist, in various events before and during the fair. Neumann said Kleist had become a great mentor and friend to her during this time.

Neumann became Miss Ozaukee, one of the official 4-H Ambassadors, at the age of 16, and she spent a lot of time at the salon attending 4-H events and activities.

Her reign as Junior Fairest of the Fair and Miss Ozaukee intensified her love for the Ozaukee County Fair and she wanted to become Fairest of the Fair.

This position has been the greatest blessing, said Neumann. I spent the year promoting the best week of the summer and serving as an ambassador for something I love. I wanted to take on the job that I’ve admired since I was a little girl.

As the Fairest of the Fair, Neumann is the official ambassador for the Ozaukee County Fair, promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural and business opportunities that are available at the fair. She represented the Ozaukee County Fair at various promotional events prior to the fair. During the fair this week, she will attend all major daily events and activities including animal judging, the truck / tractor derby and pull-up demonstration, concerts, cattle auction and more.

My job at the fair is to be everywhere, to interact with visitors and to promote upcoming events, Neumann said.

Neumann said the return of the Ozaukee County Fair this year was indescribable. She said that while it was unfortunate that the public weren’t able to attend the fair last year, she thinks it made everyone much more excited to come back to the fair this year. .

This fact made promoting the fair even more exciting and fun, she said. Everyone is as excited as I am about the fair and is waiting for its return.

Neumanns’ reign as Fairest of the Fair will end on Sunday, August 1 in a farewell ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Blains Farm & Fleet 4H South Entertainment Show.

This will allow me to share my year of incredible experiences, my relationship with the Junior Fairest of the 2021 Fair and the many well-deserved thanks by the board of directors of the fair, the Fairest Committee and all those who make my position and the fair possible, said Neumann.

After the fair is over, Neumann will represent Ozaukee County at the Wisconsin Fair Association convention that will select the fairest fair in the state of Wisconsin.

Neumann said the fairness of the fair is a very important role for both the fair and the community.

My job carries economic, cultural and social responsibilities to the community, she said. The fair does so much more for the community than most people know. Part of my job is educating others about all the positive impacts that most ignore. There are so many perks and parts of my job that are amazing, but I think the most important part of the job is educating others about the importance of the fair and all the benefits it brings. to the surrounding area.