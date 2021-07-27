Entertainment
Bhajji’s first film, Aaradhya Bachchan has become “so big” and more
Harbhajan Singh wraps his first film
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with a Friendship film, recently completed filming for the film. Harbhajan Singh has played appearances on the big screen before, but Friendship is his first full-fledged film. While the trailer will be released at the end of this month, Harbhajan is preparing for the dubbing of his film in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu. On a personal level, he recently welcomed his second child, a baby boy, and is currently busy finalizing the name with his family.
Internet users rejoice in new photo of Aaradhya, Aish & Abhishek’s daughter
Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, is one of the most beloved child stars and has received a lot of media attention since birth. Recently, a photo of her surfaced on the internet where she is seen posing with her parents. And fans are amazed that Aaradhya has grown so big. Aaradhya, who turns 10 in November this year, looked a few inches shorter than mum Aishwarya in the photos. Here’s how internet users reacted to 9-year-old Aaradhya.
Well, the footage is from when Bachchan met Tamil actor Sarath Kumar and his family in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu. For the uninitiated, Sarath and Aishwarya are currently working together on Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.
Actors Bhumi, Milind and others get trolled
Many celebrities from B-Town congratulated Indian wrestler Priya Malik, who won a gold medal at the ongoing Cadet Wrestling World Championship, held in Budapest, Hungary. However, a few celebrities have confused this gold medal with one at the Tokyo Olympics, underway in Japan. Well, Bhumi Pednekar, Milind Soman, and Vatsal Sheth took to their social media accounts to congratulate wrestler Priya Malik on the big win, but as they mentioned, netizens of the bad tournament trolled them. Take a look at the posts and comments here.
