Tokyo Reports Record Number of Virus Cases Days After Olympics Start | Entertainment

TOKYO (AP) The capital of Japan, Tokyo, reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the start of the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged people to avoid non-essential outings, but said there was no need to consider a Games suspension.
Tokyo reported 2,848 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing its previous record of 2,520 daily cases on January 7. That brings its total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.
Tokyo is under its fourth state of coronavirus emergency, which is scheduled to continue during the Olympics until just before the start of the Paralympic Games in late August.
Experts have warned that the most contagious delta variant could cause an increase during the Olympics, which began on Friday.
Yet Japan has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries. Nationwide, it reported 5,020 daily cases on Monday for a total of 870,445 and 15,129 deaths. Its 7-day moving average of cases is around 3.57 per 100,000 people, compared to 2.76 in India, 17.3 in the United States and 53.1 in Britain, according to University data. Johns Hopkins.
When asked if he was considering an option to suspend the Games, Suga replied, “There is no concern about this,” adding that people have moved less since the start of the Games due to the traffic controls and the government request to work remotely.
Suga again urged people to avoid non-essential outings. “Please watch the Olympics on TV at home,” he said.
Sugas’ government has come under fire for what some say is prioritizing the Olympics over the health of nations. His audience support ratings have fallen to around 30% in recent media surveys, and there is little celebration around the Games.
Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, when asked about the increase in cases, said it was no surprise. Given the global acceleration in infections from the delta strain, which takes over from earlier variants, it was entirely possible, he said.
Tamura blamed bars and restaurants that still serve alcohol despite a state of emergency ban as a possible cause, instead of the Olympics.
The upsurge continues despite two weeks of emergency measures, which focus on reduced hours for restaurants and an alcohol ban, mean they are ineffective, said Kazuhiro Tateda, an infectious disease expert at the University. de Toho who is on a government panel. With the Olympics and the summer vacation pushing people to move around, infections could escalate in the coming weeks, Tateda told NHK public television.
Experts noted that cases among younger and unvaccinated people are rising sharply as Japan’s inoculation campaign runs out of steam due to supply uncertainty. Many serious cases involve people in their fifties. They now dominate in Tokyo nearly 3,000 hospitalized patients and are gradually filling the available beds. Authorities reportedly intend to ask medical facilities to increase their capacity to around 6,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said older people are now over 60% fully vaccinated and only account for 2% of new cases. It is crucial to immunize young people quickly, she said.
Japan’s vaccination campaign started late and slowly, but increased dramatically in May for several weeks as the supply of imported vaccines stabilized and the government pushed to vaccinate more people ahead of the Olympics.
The government claims that 25.5% of Japanese have been fully immunized, which is still far from the level believed to have a significant impact on reducing risk to the general population.
